Cliftonville 1-2 Coleraine: Joe Gormley and Jamie McDonagh score as Reds progress

Cliftonville secured their place in the Irish Cup semi-finals with a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Coleraine on a night of controversy at Solitude.

Lyndon Kane fired Coleraine into a first-half lead with a fine strike.

Substitute Joe Gormley levelled for the Reds although the visitors felt he used his hand to force the ball home.

Jamie McDonagh sent Cliftonville through with an excellent effort but Coleraine were further exasperated when Matthew Shevlin was denied a penalty.

Shevlin appeared to be tripped inside the Cliftonville box and the Bannsiders were incensed when referee Lee Tavinder booked the striker for simulation.

Shevlin's yellow card came after Cliftonville had successfully the game on its head as Gormley connected with McDonagh's right-wing cross to restore parity on 56, just moments after replacing Rory Hale.

And while Coleraine captain Stephen O'Donnell was adamant that Cliftonville's all-time leading scorer had met the cross with his arm, there was no controversy surrounding McDonagh's 65th-minute winner as the in-form winger added to his collection of super strikes with a perfectly executed right-footed shot that left visiting goalkeeper Gareth Deane flat-footed.

Victory keeps alive Cliftonville's dream of ending their 43-year wait for Irish Cup success and hands them a major psychological boost before the two sides renew hostilities in the League Cup final at Windsor Park on 13 March.

Cliftonville, chasing an unlikely treble, were regarded as favourites for Friday night's game and, having seen off north Belfast derby rivals Crusaders in impressive fashion last week, they started brightly, with Ryan Curran directing an acrobatic effort narrowly wide in the sixth minute.

Coleraine, however, were unfazed, and while began in subdued fashion, Kane sprung them into life with an excellent 24th-minute opener, exchanging passes with the impressive Patrick Kelly before blasting his shot past Luke McNicholas.

Paddy McLaughlin's Reds remain in the hunt for the treble

That goal jolted Cliftonville out of their rhythm and they could have been two down when Jamie Glackin's free-kick found the onrushing Rodney Brown, who failed to trouble McNicholas.

Brown also attempted to lob McNicholas from distance after intercepting a Jonny Addis pass, but was unable to keep his effort down.

With Cliftonville's frustrations rising, Paddy McLaughlin opted to introduce Gormley and the striker made an immediate impact, much to Coleraine's fury.

Oran Kearney's side's disillusionment would only deepen after that with McDonagh producing a piece of magic before Shevlin was denied a spot-kick.

Coleraine were unable to put the hosts' defence under enough pressure in the closing stages and the Ballycastle Road outfit will have revenge on their minds when they face the north Belfast side at Windsor Park in nine days' time.