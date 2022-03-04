Last updated on .From the section Everton

Alisher Usmanov, right, has a reported relationship with Vladimir Putin

Everton manager Frank Lampard says the club's main sponsor Alisher Usmanov being sanctioned "hasn't impacted" the squad.

The club had already suspended all dealings with Usmanov's businesses, including USM's sponsorship of the training ground.

The sanctions came on Thursday due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"I haven't had any conversations on that - and it hasn't impacted on my side at all," said Lampard.

The restrictive measures were brought in as the government said the oligarch had "significant interests in the UK and close links to the Kremlin".

As well as suspending USM's sponsorship, Everton paused Usmanov's smartphone company Yota's sponsorship of the women's team and MegaFon's deal at Goodison Park.

USM paid £30 million to buy the first option for the naming rights on the new ground being built on the Bramley-Moore Dock.

Ahead of their match against Tottenham on Monday, Lampard added: "I don't have concerns and by that I mean I don't have enough information to comment on the stadium.

"My focus has to be on the pitch and the job I'm here to do."