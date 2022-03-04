Last updated on .From the section Man City

Ruben Dias signed a six-year deal when he joined Manchester City in 2020

Manchester City's Portugal defender Ruben Dias will be out for "four to six weeks" because of a hamstring injury.

Dias has missed just two of City's 27 Premier League games during their climb to the top of the Premier League table.

"Ruben is massively important for us but he is not there," said City boss Pep Guardiola on Friday.

Dias is expected to miss at least five matches, including three Premier League games starting with Sunday's Manchester derby against United at Etihad Stadium.

"I don't love it, we need him - a lot," added Guardiola.

"I'm not going to cry. We have just two central defenders - it is what it is."

City are six points clear of nearest rivals Liverpool but have played one game more.

Liverpool will cut the gap to three points before the Manchester derby if they beat West Ham at Anfield on Saturday (17:30 GMT).

Dias joined City from Benfica for about £65m in September 2020.

He has helped City keep 26 clean sheets in 57 Premier League matches and helped the club win the Premier League and Carabao Cup last season.

City host Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League next Wednesday before visiting Crystal Palace in the Premier League on 14 March.

They then play at Southampton in the sixth round of the FA Cup on 19 March and, after the international break, are at Burnley in the league on 2 April.

It is not clear at this stage if Dias will be fit for City's home game with Liverpool on 10 April.