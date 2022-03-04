Cardiff have won eight of 21 Championship games since Morison took charge, as well as reaching the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Steve Morison has said "thank you" to Cardiff City players for earning him the manager's job.

Morison has been in charge since October and has steered the club away from the Championship relegation zone.

Earlier this week the former Wales international was rewarded with a new deal until the end of next season.

"I had a meeting with them to thank them, I would not be sat here for a longer period of time if it wasn't for them and their efforts," said Morison.

"I told them I respected them all anyway but I respect them even more now as human beings. They could have not bothered with me, not bought into what I wanted to do, they could have not trusted me, but they have. I am really grateful for that."

He added: "I shared a pitch with a lot of them, so having stood in front of them and asked them to carry out a job, I have the utmost respect for them that they have done that.

"They have managed to get me an extended period in the job, we have had some really good moments, have really enjoyed it and I am really grateful and thankful to them."

Morison says continuing to be upwardly mobile in the Championship is his priority and will be looking to "spoil the party" at promotion chasing Queen Park Rangers, on Saturday.

But with security over his managerial situation he will also be planning for next season.

Cardiff have eleven players out of contract this summer and Morison knows the harsh financial climate means he will have to seek to reduce the wage bill next term with loans once again playing a large part.

But he can now step up talks over contracts and liaise with the hierarchy about which current players will remain in his plans.

"There are discussions to be had. Things might be taken out of our hands. They are all senior players who can all walk regardless of what we offer.

"There are going to be some difficult conversations, honest conversations and what will be will be off the back of it.

"It's never a nice thing when you are coming to the end of your contract and there is uncertainty. But with everything the way it's going , there has to be a sense of self-awareness of where the football club is now.

"That's where the conversations might be easier maybe, because players might say 'I can't stay for that anyway, so I need to leave.' But we'll cross those bridges when we need to.

"There are 11 games left, so let's get ourselves completely safe and see how things develop."

As for having to reduce the wage bill, Morison said: "People should not take us as a single entity, that is across the league.

"No-one should worry and think that means we will be at a massive disadvantage, that will not be the case, everyone will be the same.

"There will be a few outliers, there always is, teams who have come down from the Premier League, teams that came down a year ago. But that will be the general consensus across the league.

"With everything going on in the world now, there will not be an influx of money coming which people can spend willy-nilly, especially with things that have happened with the likes of Derby and Reading. People really need to look after themselves.

"One of the conversations I have had is we need to be sustainable. I think that is the key and I think that is a good thing not a bad thing. That means it is an easier place to work."