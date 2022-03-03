Last updated on .From the section Derby

Administrators have been seeking a buyer for Derby County since September

Derby County's administrators say they are in "active dialogue" with potential buyers and remain confident of naming a preferred bidder in the near future.

On Thursday, the English Football League confirmed it was satisfied the club has funds to complete the season.

The Rams have been in administration for almost six months and on the pitch are facing the prospect of relegation.

Administrators Quantuma are working "to clarify a number of matters" relating to the various takeover bids.

In a statement, they said: "Due to the complex nature of the mechanics of the bids received, it is necessary for us to work through each of these matters individually, to ensure the bids meet our terms of purchase.

"Whilst we understand the frustration of fans, who are understandably anxious that the club's future is resolved, we remain confident that we will be in a position to name a preferred bidder shortly.

"We welcome the support received from the EFL and will continue working with them, and everyone who has the club's best interests at heart, to secure the best long-term outcome for Derby County".

The EFL believe the administrators still face a "number of challenges" before being able to complete a takeover deal for the club - but the Rams will be able to play the final 11 games of the season as they try to avoid dropping into League One.

Wayne Rooney's side are next to bottom of the table, eight points from safety - having had 21 points deducted this season for going into administration and breaches of EFL financial regulations.

They face a crucial home game against Barnsley, the team immediately above them in the table, on Saturday.