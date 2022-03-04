Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Rangers sensationally knocked Borussia Dortmund out of the Europa League last Thursday

Rangers have urged fans not to enter the field of play as they confirmed Uefa have opened disciplinary proceedings against them.

Supporters entered the pitch after Rangers' 2-2 Ibrox draw with Borussia Dortmund in last month's Europa League last-16 play-off second leg.

The club have reminded fans that "entering the field of play at any time is unacceptable and forbidden".

"We have a zero-tolerance approach to those invading the pitch," they said.

"In particular, any parent found to assist their child in entering the pitch area will be subject to club disciplinary policy.

"Our players have been advised that they should not provide a shirt to any spectator entering the pitch area."

Rangers remain three points behind Celtic at the Scottish Premiership summit after edging St Johnstone on Wednesday night, and host Aberdeen on Saturday.

Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst will have international trio Filip Helander, Ryan Jack and Aaron Ramsey available after injuries.

Ianis Hagi, Amad Diallo and Steven Davis remain out.

"We create the chances to score, on Wednesday we had fewer chances than the games before but still enough to win by a bigger margin," Van Bronckhorst said.

"The pitch wasn't great for our game so it was all about securing the three points.

"Our most important game is tomorrow as we need the three points. We are only focused on the match against Aberdeen."