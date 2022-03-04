Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Rangers sensationally knocked Borussia Dortmund out of the Europa League last Thursday

Rangers have urged fans not to enter the field of play as they confirmed Uefa have opened disciplinary proceedings against them.

Supporters entered the pitch after Rangers' 2-2 Ibrox draw with Borussia Dortmund in last month's Europa League last-16 play-off second leg.

The club have reminded fans that "entering the field of play at any time is unacceptable and forbidden".

"We have a zero-tolerance approach to those invading the pitch," they said.

"In particular, any parent found to assist their child in entering the pitch area will be subject to club disciplinary policy.

"Our players have been advised that should not provide a shirt to any spectator entering the pitch area."