Rangers midfielder Aaron Ramsey has spent £30,000 of his own money to bring in specialist physiotherapists he has previously worked with as he looks to overcome a calf injury to help the club's Scottish Premiership title bid. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Celtic and Rangers are interested in Coventry City midfielder Gustavo Hamer, alongside Leeds United and several other Premier League Clubs. (Football League World) external-link

Former Rangers chairman Dave King says he would not have sanctioned the club's friendly with Celtic in Australia were he still on the board, and describes Steven Gerrard's November exit as "completely unnecessary". (Daily Record) external-link

A-League chief executive Danny Townsend predicts an 83,500 sell-out at Sydney's Accor Stadium when the Old Firm meet in November. (Scottish Daily Mail) external-link

Rangers fans calling for Allan McGregor to be dropped should be "careful what they wish for" as the 40-year-old is still the "best goalkeeper in Scotland", says former Ibrox captain Barry Ferguson. (Daily Record) external-link

Former Celtic manager Neil Lennon will not be joining Leyton Orient despite being made odds-on favourite for the League Two side's managerial vacancy. (Scottish Sun) external-link