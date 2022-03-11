League Two
TranmereTranmere Rovers1MansfieldMansfield Town0

Tranmere Rovers v Mansfield Town

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Tranmere

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Murphy
  • 2Dacres-Cogley
  • 5Davies
  • 26Clarke
  • 3MacDonald
  • 7Morris
  • 19Warrington
  • 22O'Connor
  • 21McPake
  • 16Glatzel
  • 10Hemmings

Substitutes

  • 4Knight-Percival
  • 12Jolley
  • 14McManaman
  • 15Hawkes
  • 17Foley
  • 20Nevitt
  • 25Doohan

Mansfield

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Bishop
  • 4Hewitt
  • 6Rawson
  • 12Hawkins
  • 3McLaughlin
  • 44M Longstaff
  • 25Stirk
  • 16Quinn
  • 34Akins
  • 18Oates
  • 7Murphy

Substitutes

  • 8O Clarke
  • 9Bowery
  • 10Maris
  • 14Perch
  • 23Wallace
  • 24Stech
  • 32Lapslie
Referee:
Andy Haines

Match Stats

Home TeamTranmereAway TeamMansfield
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home3
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Stephen Quinn (Mansfield Town).

  2. Post update

    Josh Dacres-Cogley (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Elliott Hewitt (Mansfield Town).

  4. Post update

    Joshua McPake (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Tranmere Rovers 1, Mansfield Town 0. Peter Clarke (Tranmere Rovers) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Calum MacDonald with a headed pass following a corner.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Oliver Hawkins.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kieron Morris (Tranmere Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tom Davies.

  8. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  9. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green341911464293568
2Northampton35179942291360
3Tranmere36178113930959
4Exeter331512650341657
5Sutton United34169953391457
6Newport351511956451156
7Mansfield3316894435956
8Swindon3515101058441455
9Bristol Rovers35159114842654
10Port Vale331311946331350
11Salford33139113831748
12Hartlepool34138133644-847
13Crawley34129134246-445
14Harrogate341110135252043
15Bradford35913133845-740
16Walsall351010153747-1040
17Rochdale33814113945-638
18Carlisle34910152846-1837
19Colchester35812153349-1636
20Leyton Orient33714124236635
21Stevenage35713153254-2234
22Barrow34712153141-1033
23Oldham33710163451-1731
24Scunthorpe35412192459-3524
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC