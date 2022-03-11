Match ends, West Bromwich Albion 2, Huddersfield Town 2.
West Bromwich Albion scored twice in the last six minutes to snatch a draw with Championship promotion-chasers Huddersfield Town.
The Terriers looked on course for a comfortable win after two goals from top scorer Danny Ward, the first of them a nightmare for Albion keeper Sam Johnstone.
But Albion got a lifeline from Karlan Grant's fortuitous 84th-minute penalty and then just a minute later Andy Carroll headed in a dramatic Baggies equaliser.
Huddersfield still climb back up to second in the Championship table as they made it 17 league games unbeaten.
But Bournemouth, who have four games in hand, only have to avoid defeat at home by Derby on Saturday, to go back above them.
West Brom move up a place to 12th but are seven points outside the play-offs having played a game more than sixth-placed Luton.
It looked for most of the evening as if Albion had gifted victory to Carlos Corberan's automatic promotion hopefuls.
After going close in the first minute when Terriers keeper Lee Nicholls parried Alex Mowatt's fierce left-foot volley, Albion then handed the visitors their opener.
Johnstone was way too casual as he fielded a pass back from Kyle Bartley and his attempted clearance cannoned into Ward and flew straight into the back of the net.
The Albion keeper then might have done better when Ward scored Huddersfield's second with a low finish which looked to have secured victory.
The comeback started when Sorba Thomas was penalised as he attempted to clear on the edge of the box, although contact with Mowatt appeared to be minimal, and Grant stuck away the penalty.
Then almost straight from the restart in Albion's next attack, substitute Carroll got on the end of Semi Ajayi's looping cross and his pinpoint header bounced into the corner of the net.
Even then Grant came close to winning it for Albion when he hit the crossbar, before Carroll came to the rescue at the other end with a brave headed goal-line clearance.
Line-ups
West Brom
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Johnstone
- 6Ajayi
- 5BartleySubstituted forDianganaat 84'minutes
- 16ClarkeBooked at 72mins
- 2FurlongSubstituted forCarrollat 69'minutes
- 29Gardner-HickmanBooked at 70mins
- 8Livermore
- 27Mowatt
- 3TownsendBooked at 25mins
- 7Robinson
- 18Grant
Substitutes
- 4O'Shea
- 11Diangana
- 14Molumby
- 15Carroll
- 20Reach
- 21Kipré
- 25Button
Huddersfield
Formation 4-4-2
- 21Nicholls
- 20Turton
- 4Pearson
- 32Lees
- 3Toffolo
- 24SinaniSubstituted forColwillat 78'minutes
- 6HoggBooked at 90mins
- 37Russell
- 8O'Brien
- 16ThomasBooked at 83minsSubstituted forAnjorinat 90'minutes
- 25WardSubstituted forRhodesat 90'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Ávila
- 7Anjorin
- 9Rhodes
- 18Blackman
- 19Holmes
- 26Colwill
- 48Eiting
- Referee:
- Matt Donohue
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away8
- Corners
- Home6
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, West Bromwich Albion 2, Huddersfield Town 2.
Attempt saved. Jordan Rhodes (Huddersfield Town) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Harry Toffolo with a cross.
Foul by Jordan Rhodes (Huddersfield Town).
Semi Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Matty Pearson (Huddersfield Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lewis O'Brien with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Andy Carroll.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Faustino Anjorin (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Levi Colwill.
Attempt blocked. Tom Lees (Huddersfield Town) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Faustino Anjorin with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Sam Johnstone.
Attempt missed. Jonathan Russell (Huddersfield Town) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Levi Colwill with a cross following a set piece situation.
Faustino Anjorin (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Grady Diangana (West Bromwich Albion).
Jonathan Hogg (Huddersfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jonathan Hogg (Huddersfield Town).
Post update
Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Jordan Rhodes replaces Danny Ward.
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Faustino Anjorin replaces Sorba Thomas.
Karlan Grant (West Bromwich Albion) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Callum Robinson with a through ball.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Andy Carroll (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum Robinson.
I didn't see that coming at all.
Credit to Huddersfield.