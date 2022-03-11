Last updated on .From the section Championship

By Ged Scott BBC Sport at The Hawthorns

Andy Carroll's late equaliser was his first goal for West Brom

West Bromwich Albion scored twice in the last six minutes to snatch a draw with Championship promotion-chasers Huddersfield Town.

The Terriers looked on course for a comfortable win after two goals from top scorer Danny Ward, the first of them a nightmare for Albion keeper Sam Johnstone.

But Albion got a lifeline from Karlan Grant's fortuitous 84th-minute penalty and then just a minute later Andy Carroll headed in a dramatic Baggies equaliser.

Huddersfield still climb back up to second in the Championship table as they made it 17 league games unbeaten.

But Bournemouth, who have four games in hand, only have to avoid defeat at home by Derby on Saturday, to go back above them.

West Brom move up a place to 12th but are seven points outside the play-offs having played a game more than sixth-placed Luton.

It looked for most of the evening as if Albion had gifted victory to Carlos Corberan's automatic promotion hopefuls.

After going close in the first minute when Terriers keeper Lee Nicholls parried Alex Mowatt's fierce left-foot volley, Albion then handed the visitors their opener.

Johnstone was way too casual as he fielded a pass back from Kyle Bartley and his attempted clearance cannoned into Ward and flew straight into the back of the net.

The Albion keeper then might have done better when Ward scored Huddersfield's second with a low finish which looked to have secured victory.

The comeback started when Sorba Thomas was penalised as he attempted to clear on the edge of the box, although contact with Mowatt appeared to be minimal, and Grant stuck away the penalty.

Then almost straight from the restart in Albion's next attack, substitute Carroll got on the end of Semi Ajayi's looping cross and his pinpoint header bounced into the corner of the net.

Even then Grant came close to winning it for Albion when he hit the crossbar, before Carroll came to the rescue at the other end with a brave headed goal-line clearance.