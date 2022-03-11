Championship
West BromWest Bromwich Albion2HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town2

West Bromwich Albion 2-2 Huddersfield Town - Andy Carroll rescues dramatic late point

By Ged ScottBBC Sport at The Hawthorns

Andy Carroll goal
Andy Carroll's late equaliser was his first goal for West Brom

West Bromwich Albion scored twice in the last six minutes to snatch a draw with Championship promotion-chasers Huddersfield Town.

The Terriers looked on course for a comfortable win after two goals from top scorer Danny Ward, the first of them a nightmare for Albion keeper Sam Johnstone.

But Albion got a lifeline from Karlan Grant's fortuitous 84th-minute penalty and then just a minute later Andy Carroll headed in a dramatic Baggies equaliser.

Huddersfield still climb back up to second in the Championship table as they made it 17 league games unbeaten.

But Bournemouth, who have four games in hand, only have to avoid defeat at home by Derby on Saturday, to go back above them.

West Brom move up a place to 12th but are seven points outside the play-offs having played a game more than sixth-placed Luton.

It looked for most of the evening as if Albion had gifted victory to Carlos Corberan's automatic promotion hopefuls.

After going close in the first minute when Terriers keeper Lee Nicholls parried Alex Mowatt's fierce left-foot volley, Albion then handed the visitors their opener.

Johnstone was way too casual as he fielded a pass back from Kyle Bartley and his attempted clearance cannoned into Ward and flew straight into the back of the net.

The Albion keeper then might have done better when Ward scored Huddersfield's second with a low finish which looked to have secured victory.

The comeback started when Sorba Thomas was penalised as he attempted to clear on the edge of the box, although contact with Mowatt appeared to be minimal, and Grant stuck away the penalty.

Then almost straight from the restart in Albion's next attack, substitute Carroll got on the end of Semi Ajayi's looping cross and his pinpoint header bounced into the corner of the net.

Even then Grant came close to winning it for Albion when he hit the crossbar, before Carroll came to the rescue at the other end with a brave headed goal-line clearance.

Line-ups

West Brom

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Johnstone
  • 6Ajayi
  • 5BartleySubstituted forDianganaat 84'minutes
  • 16ClarkeBooked at 72mins
  • 2FurlongSubstituted forCarrollat 69'minutes
  • 29Gardner-HickmanBooked at 70mins
  • 8Livermore
  • 27Mowatt
  • 3TownsendBooked at 25mins
  • 7Robinson
  • 18Grant

Substitutes

  • 4O'Shea
  • 11Diangana
  • 14Molumby
  • 15Carroll
  • 20Reach
  • 21Kipré
  • 25Button

Huddersfield

Formation 4-4-2

  • 21Nicholls
  • 20Turton
  • 4Pearson
  • 32Lees
  • 3Toffolo
  • 24SinaniSubstituted forColwillat 78'minutes
  • 6HoggBooked at 90mins
  • 37Russell
  • 8O'Brien
  • 16ThomasBooked at 83minsSubstituted forAnjorinat 90'minutes
  • 25WardSubstituted forRhodesat 90'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Ávila
  • 7Anjorin
  • 9Rhodes
  • 18Blackman
  • 19Holmes
  • 26Colwill
  • 48Eiting
Referee:
Matt Donohue

Match Stats

Home TeamWest BromAway TeamHuddersfield
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home13
Away15
Shots on Target
Home4
Away8
Corners
Home6
Away7
Fouls
Home12
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, West Bromwich Albion 2, Huddersfield Town 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, West Bromwich Albion 2, Huddersfield Town 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jordan Rhodes (Huddersfield Town) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Harry Toffolo with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Rhodes (Huddersfield Town).

  5. Post update

    Semi Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Matty Pearson (Huddersfield Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lewis O'Brien with a cross following a corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Andy Carroll.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Faustino Anjorin (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Levi Colwill.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Tom Lees (Huddersfield Town) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Faustino Anjorin with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Sam Johnstone.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jonathan Russell (Huddersfield Town) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Levi Colwill with a cross following a set piece situation.

  12. Post update

    Faustino Anjorin (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Grady Diangana (West Bromwich Albion).

  14. Booking

    Jonathan Hogg (Huddersfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Jonathan Hogg (Huddersfield Town).

  16. Post update

    Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Jordan Rhodes replaces Danny Ward.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Faustino Anjorin replaces Sorba Thomas.

  19. Post update

    Karlan Grant (West Bromwich Albion) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Callum Robinson with a through ball.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Andy Carroll (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum Robinson.

Comments

Join the conversation

100 comments

  • Comment posted by Aubs, today at 22:27

    Never a pen in a million years. He gets the ball, the lads stooping and he is nowhere near his head.... Hey oh, we crack on. I hope the players get around Thomas, he looked absolutely broken at the end.

    • Reply posted by Nick , today at 22:29

      Nick replied:
      UTT

  • Comment posted by Harrogate Terrier, today at 22:24

    Could we ask the FA to apologise - oh wait, sorry it’s not Frank Lampard is it.

  • Comment posted by Yorkyterrier, today at 22:18

    It doesn't matter who you follow, everyone feels hard done by that referee tonight.

  • Comment posted by robert rowlands, today at 22:18

    2 points dropped by the Terriers tonight. Never a pen in 100 years. Mowatt a disgrace.

  • Comment posted by 1959, today at 22:31

    At least Mowatt should get a 2 game ban. The FA can take retrospective action in situations where a match official has been deceived by a player and as a direct result: A penalty has been awarded; and/or. An opposing player has been sent off [where the simulation led to a straight red card or caused one of the two cautions that led to the dismissal]

    • Reply posted by terry phillips, today at 22:37

      terry phillips replied:
      Get a life pal

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 22:22

    What a final few minutes for WBA. But how many WBA fans were still watching the game by then?

    • Reply posted by John B, today at 22:25

      John B replied:
      All six of them?

  • Comment posted by Stefano, today at 22:18

    Who keeps selecting WBA for tv almost every week? Was funny the first time but getting silly now. Although the last 5 mins was most we've seen from them on tv all season.

    • Reply posted by kennycanuck, today at 22:44

      kennycanuck replied:
      The schedule.

  • Comment posted by Smiler, today at 22:18

    Mowatt cheated for a point

    • Reply posted by Yorkyterrier, today at 22:20

      Yorkyterrier replied:
      Mowatt didn't cheat, referee made a massive error though.

  • Comment posted by mirfield81, today at 22:20

    Very poor penalty call.

  • Comment posted by Top, today at 22:19

    Better the point then nothing for WBA.

    I didn't see that coming at all.

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 22:26

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      Don't think anyone did.

  • Comment posted by karl, today at 22:18

    Shocking penalty decision, Town easily the better team, still on course for play offs

  • Comment posted by fairplay2u, today at 22:40

    With that useless clown in the dugout Bruce The Throstles are going nowhere. He is just waiting to fail to get them into the playoffs, get sacked and pick up his huge severence pay check as he always does and then move onto the next set of suckers prepared to hire him !

  • Comment posted by Martin Griffiths, today at 22:38

    "catching Mowatt with his raised boot"? You sure about that?

    • Reply posted by kennycanuck, today at 22:42

      kennycanuck replied:
      One of many bad calls by the ref.

  • Comment posted by tonysmall, today at 22:33

    Steve Bruce the Manager who excels in being useless.

    • Reply posted by terry phillips, today at 22:36

      terry phillips replied:
      His style of play is awful

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 22:22

    A setback for Huddersfield Town, two important points dropped, just as when it looked like all three points were in the bag.

  • Comment posted by GC, today at 22:21

    As a neutral I feel for WBA fans, I thought the football was awful but fair play for not giving up but why only turn up in the last 10 minutes??
    Credit to Huddersfield.

  • Comment posted by Alistair, today at 22:20

    I'm livid , feel for you Sorba, enough said.

  • Comment posted by Ian Hirst, today at 22:16

    Very disappointing for Town

  • Comment posted by Beamish, today at 22:30

    Shocking penalty decision turned the game, but 17 unbeaten for super Town. Bournemouth we are coming for you!

    • Reply posted by ash , today at 22:33

      ash replied:
      Think you got that the wrong way round! I'm sure it's Bournemouth with 10 more goals and FOUR games in hand!
      They are coming for you ........

  • Comment posted by Surjn, today at 22:24

    Its time the Championship had VAR. Much as its despised and called out it tends to get penalty decisions right at least.

    • Reply posted by Uforia, today at 22:39

      Uforia replied:
      Yes, VAR would have ruled out Town’s second goal for the foul on Carroll.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham35237589305976
2Huddersfield371712851381363
3Bournemouth33188753302362
4Blackburn3616101046361058
5Sheff Utd351691049361357
6Luton35169104839957
7QPR35168115041956
8Middlesbrough35167124640655
9Millwall351411103734353
10Nottm Forest3414101046341252
11Coventry35149124442251
12West Brom361311123934550
13Preston361214104040050
14Blackpool35139134141048
15Stoke35129144340345
16Swansea34128143849-1144
17Cardiff36126184355-1242
18Birmingham361010164256-1440
19Bristol City36117184665-1940
20Hull36107193041-1137
21Reading35105204268-2629
22Derby361112133639-324
23Barnsley3559212551-2624
24Peterborough3557232570-4522
View full Championship table

