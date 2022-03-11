West Bromwich Albion v Huddersfield Town

West BromWest Bromwich Albion20:00HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
Line-ups
West Brom
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Johnstone
- 6Ajayi
- 5Bartley
- 16Clarke
- 2Furlong
- 29Gardner-Hickman
- 8Livermore
- 27Mowatt
- 3Townsend
- 18Grant
- 7Robinson
Substitutes
- 4O'Shea
- 11Diangana
- 14Molumby
- 15Carroll
- 20Reach
- 21Kipré
- 25Button
Huddersfield
Formation 4-3-3
- 21Nicholls
- 20Turton
- 4Pearson
- 32Lees
- 3Toffolo
- 37Russell
- 6Hogg
- 8O'Brien
- 16Thomas
- 25Ward
- 24Sinani
Substitutes
- 2Ávila
- 7Anjorin
- 9Rhodes
- 18Blackman
- 19Holmes
- 26Colwill
- 48Eiting
- Referee:
- Matt Donohue
Match report to follow.