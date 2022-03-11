Championship
West BromWest Bromwich Albion20:00HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
Venue: The Hawthorns, England

West Bromwich Albion v Huddersfield Town

Line-ups

West Brom

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Johnstone
  • 6Ajayi
  • 5Bartley
  • 16Clarke
  • 2Furlong
  • 29Gardner-Hickman
  • 8Livermore
  • 27Mowatt
  • 3Townsend
  • 18Grant
  • 7Robinson

Substitutes

  • 4O'Shea
  • 11Diangana
  • 14Molumby
  • 15Carroll
  • 20Reach
  • 21Kipré
  • 25Button

Huddersfield

Formation 4-3-3

  • 21Nicholls
  • 20Turton
  • 4Pearson
  • 32Lees
  • 3Toffolo
  • 37Russell
  • 6Hogg
  • 8O'Brien
  • 16Thomas
  • 25Ward
  • 24Sinani

Substitutes

  • 2Ávila
  • 7Anjorin
  • 9Rhodes
  • 18Blackman
  • 19Holmes
  • 26Colwill
  • 48Eiting
Referee:
Matt Donohue

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham35237589305976
2Bournemouth33188753302362
3Huddersfield361711849361362
4Blackburn3616101046361058
5Sheff Utd351691049361357
6Luton35169104839957
7QPR35168115041956
8Middlesbrough35167124640655
9Millwall351411103734353
10Nottm Forest3414101046341252
11Coventry35149124442251
12Preston361214104040050
13West Brom351310123732549
14Blackpool35139134141048
15Stoke35129144340345
16Swansea34128143849-1144
17Cardiff36126184355-1242
18Birmingham361010164256-1440
19Bristol City36117184665-1940
20Hull36107193041-1137
21Reading35105204268-2629
22Derby361112133639-324
23Barnsley3559212551-2624
24Peterborough3557232570-4522
View full Championship table

