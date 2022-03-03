Last updated on .From the section Forest Green

McGee has become Forest Green's first-choice goalkeeper with 72 appearances since he joined in 2020

Forest Green Rovers goalkeepers Luke McGee and Lewis Thomas have both agreed contract extensions with the club.

McGee, 26, joined in 2020 from Portsmouth and has started all 33 of Rovers' League Two matches this season.

After starting in Tottenham Hotspur's academy, McGee also played for Peterborough United and Bradford City.

"I think it's nice when you have the consistency and support from the manager and I feel a lot better going into games," McGee said.

"I have the confidence to go and do what I do best and I think it shows."

Thomas, 24, is top of the table Forest Green's longest serving player having joined the team in 2018 from Swansea City.

He has played 38 games since, including three in the EFL Trophy and two in the EFL Cup this season.