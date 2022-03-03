Last updated on .From the section Crawley

Yems has been in charge of League Two Crawley since 2019

Crawley Town manager John Yems has been handed a three-match touchline ban by the Football Association and fined for comments made to the referee following his team's 1-0 defeat by Hartlepool.

Yems admitted four charges of using abusive or offensive language towards referee Brett Huxtable after being sent off after the match ended.

He was also charged with repeating the comments in post-match interviews.

As well as the three-match ban, Yems was fined £2,250.

While Yems admitted at the time that it was right that he was sent off following an argument with the referee, he went on to call the officials "clowns" in later interviews.

Yems believed Hartlepool striker Omar Bogle should have been shown a red card for a challenge on Jack Payne. Bogle then went on to score the winning goal in the League Two match on 12 February.

Yems will now be absent from the touchline for Crawley's forthcoming home league fixtures against Scunthorpe United and Bristol Rovers, as well as their match at Port Vale on 12 March.