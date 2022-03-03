Last updated on .From the section Football

Championship side Middlesbrough will welcome Chelsea to the Riverside Stadium in the FA Cup quarter-final.

Last season's runners up are the reward for Boro, who have beaten Manchester United and Tottenham in the previous two rounds.

Non-league Boreham Wood will travel to Crystal Palace if they can overcome Everton in the fifth round.

Southampton face Manchester City and Nottingham Forest or Huddersfield will host Liverpool.

Chelsea's trip to the North East will be a repeat of the 1997 FA Cup final, which the Blues won 2-0 at Wembley.

Championship pair Forest and Huddersfield face each other on Monday in the final tie of the fifth round.

The games will played on the weekend of 19-20 March.

FA Cup quarter-final draw:

Crystal Palace v Everton or Boreham Wood

Middlesbrough v Chelsea

Nottingham Forest or Huddersfield v Liverpool

Southampton v Manchester City