The Russian Football Union said it will go to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) to appeal against its ban from international competitions after the country's invasion of Ukraine.

On Monday, Russian football clubs and national teams were suspended from all competition "until further notice" by Fifa and Uefa.

The union said it would file one lawsuit against football's world and European governing bodies, demanding Russia's men's and women's national teams be allowed to compete.

Russia wants its national teams reinstated to play their men's World Cup play-off matches next month and the women's team once again included in this summer's Euro 2022 competition in England.

Russian club Spartak Moscow were also kicked out of the Europa League and their last-16 opponents RB Leipzig will advance to the quarter-finals.

A statement from Russian football authorities said it "believes that Fifa and Uefa did not have a legal basis when deciding on the removal of Russian teams".

