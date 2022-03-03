Andy Crosby initially joined Port Vale in March last year before signing an extended deal after leaving his role as Northern Ireland Under-21 boss

Port Vale assistant manager Andy Crosby says he is doing his best to show "leadership" and "organisation" in the continued absence of Darrell Clarke.

Boss Clarke has been on leave from the League Two club since 15 February following a close family bereavement.

Former West Brom coach Adam Murray has been brought in to help Crosby with preparing the side for games.

"We've taken on the workload and we all have to do a little bit more," Crosby, 49, told BBC Radio Stoke.

"We're missing the most important person at the football club so we all have to take on more responsibility."

Crosby joined promotion-chasing Vale permanently in June last year, leaving his role as interim boss of Northern Ireland Under-21s, and says he is determined to keep things running as smoothly as he can while Clarke is away.

'I have the players' ultimate trust'

Vale are 10th in League Two, three points off the final play-off place.

"We're preparing for games and reviewing them in exactly the same way so nothing's changed in terms of our organisation or structure," Crosby said.

"That's how you learn and develop as a team and if I'm not developing then I've stopped, and people are going past me.

"So I'm constantly striving for personal development - I want to be the best coach I can be. I had a little taste with the manager's role at Northern Ireland but this is a totally different scenario.

Adam Murray played more than 100 games for Mansfield and also managed the club in League Two

"All I'm trying to show the group is some leadership and organisation throughout this period. I know I have the ultimate trust of the players and I'm there for whatever they need."

And Crosby is grateful to have Murray, who has also coached at Mansfield, Burton and Barnsley, as part of his support staff.

"He's got a fantastic reputation as a coach," Crosby added.

"It's a difficult situation for him to step into and we've tried to make that as easy as possible for him I've had conversations with him - what he sees as his strengths and what he wants to get out of this - and he wants to help. I know I can give him responsibility and trust."