Rangers and Aberdeen have contested two feisty draws this season

It's tight at the top and bottom, with an almighty scramble going on in the middle. Are you ready for another round of Scottish Premiership action?

There are five games at 15:00 GMT on Saturday before leaders Celtic visit Livingston on Sunday afternoon.

Here are a few things to look out for.

Rangers rely on last year's heroes

Rangers get to go first this weekend - they host Aberdeen a day before Celtic's tricky assignment at Livingston - as the title race intensifies.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side have picked up just 16 points from a possible 27 since the season resumed and really can't afford many more slips like last weekend when a 2-0 lead was relinquished at home to Motherwell.

The manager made just one change in that game and did not look to his bench at all when grinding out a 1-0 win at St Johnstone on Wednesday, which raised a few eyebrows coming so soon after the exertions of a famous victory against Borussia Dortmund.

January signings haven't made much impact and if Van Bronckhorst is reluctant to spread the load can he rely on a small, core group to try and reel in Celtic, given there are extra games to come in Europe that their rivals don't have?

Aberdeen have dropped two places in the Premiership since appointing Jim Goodwin, with the new boss gathering two points from his first three games.

Goodwin lost all seven of his Premiership matches against Rangers while in charge of St Mirren but the Dons are unbeaten against Rangers this term following two battling draws.

Football for a fiver at Easter Road

Hibernian are charging just £5 for the visit of St Johnstone but how much bang for their reduced buck will the sell-out crowd get?

The Easter Road men have lost the important knack of scoring, with Wednesday's drab draw at Dundee their seventh blank in nine league outings.

St Johnstone have had problems in the final third all season, with a measly 18 goals from 29 Premiership games.

For a very long time the Perth Saints have been Hibs' bogey team in Edinburgh, but a dubious penalty on their last visit means they are looking to avoid losing twice in Leith within a single top-flight campaign for the first time since 2001-02.

The scorer of that spot-kick in September was Martin Boyle and his attacking menace is sorely missed by Hibs, who have settled into a ponderous pattern of passing without purpose under Shaun Maloney.

With Kevin Nisbet added to a huge injury list, Christian Doidge, who hasn't scored since August after a torrid time with Covid and an Achilles injury, cut an isolated figure at Dens Park, but perhaps there is a glimmer of hope after a debut for Elias Melkersen as a late substitute. Could the Norwegian teenager provide a partner for Doidge and the spark Hibs crave?

McGhee's Fir Park reunion

Mark McGhee returns to his most recent Premiership club as basement side Dundee travel to Fir Park, where the former Scotland striker had two spells as manager.

His second ended in acrimony in 2017, when thrashings by Aberdeen (7-2) and - you've guessed it - Dundee (5-1) led to fan unrest and McGhee's departure.

The 64-year-old is looking for his first win in his fourth game in charge, having earned his first point in a goalless draw with 10-man Hibs on Wednesday.

Motherwell's form has faltered after a strong first half of the season, and they have gone nine league matches without victory as they look to reclaim fourth place.

While neither side are in free-scoring form, both have struggled to keep goals out. In fact, Dundee have the worst defensive record in the top flight, with Motherwell not far behind.

The stouter defence may prevail on McGhee's return.

St Mirren enjoy great record at Ross County

While we're not expecting a big score at Easter Road, Ross County can usually be relied upon to entertain in Dingwall.

Supporters have been treated to 3.5 goals per game this season at the Global Energy Stadium, although that represents an almost even share, with 25 for and 24 against.

County are well and truly over their rocky opening patch with just one defeat in their last seven games (3W, 3D) and are the third-highest scorers in the league.

St Mirren's surge up the table has been halted by two successive defeats since new boss Stephen Robinson took charge, but they clearly enjoy the Highland air, having won on five of their last six Premiership visits.