Ukraine have requested a postponement of their World Cup play-off semi-final against Scotland, BBC Sport Scotland has learned.

The nations were due to meet at Hampden on 24 March but football in Ukraine has been suspended following Russia's invasion of the country.

The winners will play either Wales or Austria for a place at Qatar 2022.

The Scottish FA has already been in talks with Uefa and Fifa, who will now consider the call from Ukraine.

"Football is inconsequential amid conflict," wrote Scottish FA president Rod Petrie in a message to his Ukrainian counterpart this week.

Petrie said he had written "to send a message of support, friendship and unity".

The World Cup draw is scheduled to take place on 1 April, with the tournament starting on 21 November.

Scotland have three Nations League Group B fixtures in June - with Ukraine again involved in those, along with Armenia and Republic of Ireland. Those fixtures could well be rearranged if an alternative date is needed for the play-off semi-final.