Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

The games are running out in the Scottish Premiership with the weekend fixtures the 30th of 38 rounds of fixtures for most in the top flight.

This is your one-stop-shop for the team news, statistics and team selectors.

Dundee United v Heart of Midlothian (Sat, 15:00 GMT)

Dundee United could welcome Dylan Levitt back for the visit of Hearts after the on-loan Manchester United midfielder missed Wednesday's defeat away to Livingston with a minor hamstring strain.

Wide men Adrian Sporle and Peter Pawlett continue to work their way back towards fitness.

Right-back Michael Smith is again set to be Heart of Midlothian's only absentee.

But the Northern Ireland international could be facing another month on the sidelines as he continues to be plagued by back problems.

Dundee United captain Ryan Edwards: "We've got to turn the corner at some point. Aberdeen and Livingston were big opportunities for us and so is this Saturday. We need to right the wrongs.

"There's no hiding how big Saturday is. We're back at home, so hopefully we can get the job done. We've got a big few games before the split."

Heart of Midlothian left-back Stephen Kingsley: "We knew that the results hadn't been great before the St Mirren game and we needed to do something about it. I don't think the boys will look at this now and think 'aye, we've done our jobs'.

"We just need to keep kicking on and ticking off games. On Saturday, even though St Mirren went down to 10 men, I felt like the performance was good and the Aberdeen game was a really dominant performance against a good team."

Did you know? Hearts have won four of their past five Premiership meetings with United, but the hosts are unbeaten in their most recent three league games.

Pick your Dundee United XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Heart of Midlothian XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Hibernian v St Johnstone

Hibernian are likely be without 10 players who would ordinarily be in with a strong chance of starting when they host St Johnstone on Saturday.

Rocky Bushiri is suspended, while fellow defenders Paul McGinn, Paul Hanlon and Demetri Mitchell, goalkeeper Matt Macey, midfielders Joe Newell, Kyle Magennis and Chris Mueller, plus striker Kevin Nisbet, are all injured.

On-loan Hull City striker James Scott could be rushed back into the squad to ease Shaun Maloney's injury crisis despite not being fully fit.

Saints welcome back goalkeeper Zander Clark and midfielder Murray Davidson from injury as well as Glenn Middleton, the winger having been ineligible to face parent club Rangers in midweek.

Defenders Callum Booth and Shaun Rooney are both "very close" to returning from injury but unlikely to be involved at Easter Road, but striker Chris Kane and midfielders Craig Bryson and David Wotherspoon are all still out.

Hibernian manager Shaun Maloney: "It's a challenge with the injuries, and also who we lost Martin Boyle in the transfer window, we are missing some speed, goals and assists, but I'm trying very hard to find the answers to make us a bit more creative.

"It's definitely testing me to come up with different answers. We found them against Ross County and against Celtic defensively, but we didn't at Dundee."

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson: "It's going to be a full house and it's a great place to play football: 2,000 is an unbelievable number for St Johnstone to take, so I just hope we can play with passion and enthusiasm and give them something to cheer.

"It'll be a great occasion, but we need to make sure we turn up and perform. They've got a few injuries themselves, but they've got good strength in their squad. It'll be a tough game."

Did you know? Hibernian have kept a clean sheet in their past three league games, but the two most recent of those games ended 0-0, while St Johnstone have only won one of their past eight away league games.

Pick your Hibernian XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your St Johnstone XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Motherwell v Dundee

Motherwell have the same squad that lost at home to Ross County in midweek.

Left-back Nathan McGinley remains out with a knock, while midfielder Barry Maguire is out for the season.

Dundee have had a second positive Covid-19 within a week and poised to be without up to six key players after others were identified as close contacts.

Winger Luke McCowan and striker Zak Rudden remain out with the Covid-related absences that ruled them out of the midweek draw with Hibernian, while captain Charlie Adam drops out with the hamstring injury that forced the midfielder off in that game.

Striker Cillian Sheridan and goalkeeper Adam Legzdins are still sidelined through injury.

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander: "It's not about going to the board again and starting from scratch. We have won lots of points and, over the past 12 months, we have beaten all the teams in the division apart from the Old Firm.

"We just have to find that extra 5% that can turn games. We know exactly where we have to improve and that's what we have to work on on the training pitch and make those improvements quickly."

Dundee manager Mark McGhee: "First and foremost, it was a good performance on Wednesday and that was the focus, the points weren't as important.

"Wednesday was about giving us a foothold and we did that, which is something to develop and build moving forward. I am looking forward to seeing a lot of old friends and my son is coming up from Brighton to go to the game, but we are going there to beat them and that's the priority."

Did you know? Motherwell have won each of their past four home league meetings with Dundee, but the Steelmen have earned fewer points in the Premiership in 2022 so far than any other side.

Pick your Motherwell XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Dundee XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Rangers v Aberdeen

Rangers' marquee January addition on loan from Juventus, Aaron Ramsey, has recovered from a calf problem, while fellow midfielder Ryan Jack and centre-half Filip Helander are also available after recent injuries.

Midfielders Steven Davis, Amad Diallo, Ianis Hagi and Nnamdi Ofoborh remain sidelined.

Aberdeen have lost winger Matty Kennedy to what manager Jim Goodwin described as a "slight injury".

Right-back Calvin Ramsay could return, while Jonny Hayes seems to have shaken off a head knock and should continue on the left with on-loan Celtic man Adam Montgomery still missing through injury along with striker Marley Watkins and central defenders Mikey Devlin and Andrew Considine.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst: "On Wednesday, we had fewer chances than the games before but still enough to win by a bigger margin. The pitch wasn't great for our game, so it was all about securing the three points.

"Our most important game is tomorrow as we need the three points. We are only focused on the match against Aberdeen."

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin: "Rangers are playing particularly well at the moment and they have got a real consistency in their starting XI as well and in the way that Giovanni van Bronckhorst wants his team to play, so it is going to be a difficult task.

"But the players have shown in the past that they are capable of raising their game when they are playing against the big boy, so we will look for the same reaction. I don't think there is anybody in there that thought the performance on Wednesday night was acceptable."

Did you know? Both of this season's league meetings between Rangers and Aberdeen have been score draws, with the away side scoring first.

Pick your Rangers XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Aberdeen XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Ross County v St Mirren

Ross County defender Keith Watson dropped out of the squad for the midweek win over Motherwell through injury.

Midfielder David Cancola has been missing with a groin injury while recent signing Josh Sims, the former Southampton winger, has been working on his fitness.

Midfielder Connor Ronan, St Mirren's top scorer, serves the second of his two-match suspension.

Full-back Matthew Millar is again a doubt after missing the trip to Celtic Park with a minor injury.

St Mirren assistant manager Diarmuid Carroll: "We are conscious that our style is different to Jim Goodwin's, how we build play, how we press the opposition. We have to make small tweaks in the short term, enough that we can get results and also put our stamp on it.

"I think you will start to see a Stephen Robinson team come pre-season. For now, it's trying to be as good as we can in the short term and get the results that will get us in the top six."

Did you know? County are winless in their past seven meetings with St Mirren, but the Buddies are without a victory in three league games.

Pick your Ross County XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your St Mirren XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Livingston v Celtic (Sun, 12:00)

Livingston have a fully-fit squad for the visit Premiership leaders Celtic and manager David Martindale says any changes to his in-form team will be limited despite his desire to rotate the players who miss out on a match.

Giorgos Giakoumakis will return for Celtic after missing two matches through illness.

Fellow striker Kyogo Furuhashi and midfielder David Turnbull remain on the sidelines following hamstring tears.

Livingston Stephane Omeonga: "This is definitely something special, we are living something special. It's an exciting time.

"Wednesday's win was a statement to everybody showing where we want to be. There is a bond between everyone in this club and maybe that's where the results come from. It's been three seasons now that Livingston have been fighting for top six, so they are doing something good."

Celtic manger Ange Postecoglou: "I think Livingston have grown into the season. They've got stronger as it has gone on.

"It will be a challenge for us, but as you've seen over recent weeks, every game is pretty tight, not just ours. There's more of an edge to games, with everyone playing for something."

Did you know? Livingston are unbeaten in two games against Celtic this season and are yet to concede a goal against Ange Postecoglou's side.

Pick your Livingston XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team