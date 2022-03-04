Sportscene Predictions: Can Amy Irons beat ex-Rangers, Dundee & St Mirren forward Rory Loy?

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Amy Irons

Amy Irons trails the pundits by more than 200 points as she seeks to defend her Sportscene Predictions title.

This week, BBC Scotland's The Nine presenter takes on Rory Loy, who beat her by 50 points in November.

A correct score is worth 40 points, with a correct result worth 10.

AmyRory
Dundee United v Hearts1-11-1
Hibernian v St Johnstone2-10-1
Motherwell v Dundee1-13-1
Rangers v Aberdeen2-11-0
Ross County v St Mirren2-12-2
Livingston v Celtic (Sun)0-11-2

All games at 15:00 GMT on Saturday unless stated

Dundee United v Hearts

Dundee United v Hearts

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Rory's prediction: 1-1

Hibernian v St Johnstone

Hibernain v St Johnstone

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Rory's prediction: 0-1

Motherwell v Dundee

Motherwell v Dundee

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Rory's prediction: 3-1

Rangers v Aberdeen

Rangers v Aberdeen

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Rory's prediction: 1-0

Ross County v St Mirren

Ross County v St Mirren

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Rory's prediction: 2-2

Livingston v Celtic (Sun, 12:00)

Livingston v Celtic

Amy's prediction: 0-1

Rory's prediction: 1-2

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22

PunditScore
Chris Iwelumo170 & 50
Neil Alexander100
Richard Foster80 & 50
Kris Doolan80
Richard Gordon70
Stuart Kettlewell70
Craig Levein70
Rory Loy70
James McFadden70
Michael Stewart70
Charlie Adam60
Tam Cowan60
Julie Fleeting60
Stuart Cosgrove50
Mark Hateley50
Willie Miller50
Leanne Crichton40 & 20
Kenny Miller40
Steven Thompson40
Rachel Corsie30
Allan Preston30
Craig Easton20
Marvin Bartley10
Derek Ferguson10
Total scores
Amy1230
Pundits1470
Amy v Pundits
P27W11D3L13

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Elsewhere on the BBC