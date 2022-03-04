Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Amy Irons trails the pundits by more than 200 points as she seeks to defend her Sportscene Predictions title.

This week, BBC Scotland's The Nine presenter takes on Rory Loy, who beat her by 50 points in November.

A correct score is worth 40 points, with a correct result worth 10.

Amy Rory Dundee United v Hearts 1-1 1-1 Hibernian v St Johnstone 2-1 0-1 Motherwell v Dundee 1-1 3-1 Rangers v Aberdeen 2-1 1-0 Ross County v St Mirren 2-1 2-2 Livingston v Celtic (Sun) 0-1 1-2

All games at 15:00 GMT on Saturday unless stated

Dundee United v Hearts

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Rory's prediction: 1-1

Hibernian v St Johnstone

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Rory's prediction: 0-1

Motherwell v Dundee

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Rory's prediction: 3-1

Rangers v Aberdeen

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Rory's prediction: 1-0

Ross County v St Mirren

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Rory's prediction: 2-2

Livingston v Celtic (Sun, 12:00)

Amy's prediction: 0-1

Rory's prediction: 1-2

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22

Pundit Score Chris Iwelumo 170 & 50 Neil Alexander 100 Richard Foster 80 & 50 Kris Doolan 80 Richard Gordon 70 Stuart Kettlewell 70 Craig Levein 70 Rory Loy 70 James McFadden 70 Michael Stewart 70 Charlie Adam 60 Tam Cowan 60 Julie Fleeting 60 Stuart Cosgrove 50 Mark Hateley 50 Willie Miller 50 Leanne Crichton 40 & 20 Kenny Miller 40 Steven Thompson 40 Rachel Corsie 30 Allan Preston 30 Craig Easton 20 Marvin Bartley 10 Derek Ferguson 10

Total scores Amy 1230 Pundits 1470