Chelsea won four trophies in the 2020-21 season

Women's League Cup final: Chelsea v Manchester City Venue: Cherry Red Records Stadium, London Date: 5 March Time: 17:15 GMT Coverage: Live coverage on BBC Two and iPlayer from 17:00, plus live text commentary on BBC Sport website

Defender Millie Bright says Chelsea want to win all four domestic trophies every year as they prepare for Saturday's Women's League Cup final.

The Blues face Manchester City at the Cherry Red Records Stadium at 17:15 GMT, live on the BBC.

Chelsea won the Women's Super League, FA Cup, League Cup and Community Shield last season.

"The quadruple is something we are extremely proud of. That was incredible," said Bright.

"Chelsea represent trophies and this is another chance to add another to the collection."

Chelsea beat Arsenal 3-0 at Wembley in December's delayed FA Cup final to complete the quadruple.

"The FA Cup was a massive moment for us," said England international Bright.

"To be able to stay mentally switched on made it a season we will never forget."

Chelsea reached the Champions League final last season - they lost to Barcelona - but were knocked out at the group stage this term.

"The Champions League final was a tough day," said Bright.

"We have taken a step back with not currently being in it, but those setbacks can define your future. It is those moments that show you what it is like to be at the top.

"We keep that game in the back of our minds all the time. Ultimately the Champions League is something as a club we want to strive for, but getting there is not going to be easy."

An 'honour' to play for 'unbelievable' Hayes

Manager Emma Hayes was named 2021 Women's Coach of the Year at the Fifa Best awards in January after leading Chelsea to a first domestic clean sweep and their first Champions League final.

Bright said it is an "honour" to play under the 45-year-old, who is in her 10th season in charge and signed a new long-term contract last summer.

"Every player at this club feels extremely lucky, not just to have Emma as manager but as a role model in sport generally," said Bright.

"She is leading the way to break down barriers. An unbelievable person. We all feel extremely lucky to have her as part of our lives.

"As a manager Emma knows what it takes to win, knows what players it takes, knows all the factors that add up to the perfect combination. Not only getting to the final, but knowing what it takes to get over the line as well.

"With the way the women's game is going at the moment, you can't stand still and that is something that Emma is constantly reminding us of."

Bright motivated by chance to offer hope

With International Women's Day on Tuesday 8 March, Bright is aware of the opportunity she has in her position to inspire young girls.

The former Doncaster Rovers Belles player, whose own "biggest inspiration" is her mother, is "so excited for the next generation".

"Everyone deserves to have their chance to be equal and to fight for their dreams without being judged or set back because you are female," said Bright.

"Now little girls have so many female players to look up to. For it to be realistic to say that they want to be a professional footballer, it is an incredible journey we have come on - but the journey is far from being done.

"I had the best upbringing and childhood, but I know not everyone has that. To be able to give them hope that anything is possible, if any female footballer doesn't thrive on that, I don't know why you wake up every day. It is what motivates me.

"I have a chance to make a difference to a young child's life and give them a sense of hope that it doesn't have to be a dream."