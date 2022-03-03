Marsch has signed a deal at Leeds United until June 2025

New Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch laughed off comparisons to fictional American football manager Ted Lasso as he underlined his vision for the club in his first news conference.

The 48-year-old American has replaced Marcelo Bielsa at the Elland Road club.

His first game will be at Leicester City on Saturday with Leeds two points above the top-flight relegation zone.

"I think there's probably a stigma [around American coaches]. I'm not sure Ted Lasso helped," said Marsch.

"I haven't watched the show but I get it. People hate hearing the word soccer, I've used the word football since I was a professional football player.

"More and more in the United States, we are adapting to what the game is here in England and our connection with what this league is and what the culture of the sport is in this country.

"I can understand that they don't think we have the experiences that can be created here in Europe. Frankly, they're right. It was the reason I came to Europe, learnt German and tried to adapt to new cultures. This is the fifth country I've coached football in.

"It takes me out of my comfort zone. It challenges me to grow and develop and learn new things. I'm very open to that.

"I'm very cognisant of the fact that I'm not perfect and I don't want to be. All I can say is that the only way I know how to do things is to go all in, to give everything I have, to believe in who I am, to believe in the people that I work with and to try to maximise what we are every day.

"If you can do that effectively you can be incredibly surprised with the human spirit and what you can achieve. That sounds like Ted Lasso I think from what I've heard!"

'I didn't want Marcelo to have to go out like this'

Bielsa was sacked after Leeds gained just seven points from a possible 33, having lost eight of their last 11 Premier League games.

The Elland Road side have conceded 17 goals in their last four games and let in 60 this season, the most in the top flight.

"I didn't want Marcelo to have to go out like this," said Marsch, who has signed a contract until June 2025. "I wanted to see him continue and finish his legacy and keep the team up.

"I wanted to make that argument to [Leeds director of football] Victor [Orta] when he called me but I could see that the group was suffering.

"My focus entirely is not on the Championship, it's on finding ways that we will be in the Premier League but, in the end, I am committed to being here no matter what the situation because I believe it so much."

After leaving Major League Soccer side New York Red Bulls in 2018, Marsch first joined RB Leipzig as Ralf Rangnick's assistant before being appointed as RB Salzburg boss in June 2019.

He enjoyed a successful spell in Salzburg winning a league and cup double in his first season.

He succeeded Julian Nagelsmann at RB Leipzig last summer but left the German club in December.

Marsch added that, while he was "respectful of what has happened" at the Yorkshire club under Bielsa, he would be moving away from the man-marking tactics used by the Argentine. Working on becoming more difficult to attack after losing the ball would, Marsch said, also be a priority.

"They don't need reinforcement of effort here," he said. "These young men are hard workers, they give everything they have. It's about how to channel those efforts in the right way.

"In the short term, I want to try to give them clarity, principles and tactics, and then clarity on strategies within a match of what we are trying to achieve.

"It's an intelligent group that I think can understand [my ideas] and put them into practice."

Meanwhile, Leeds have confirmed Marsch's backroom staff until the end of the season.

Marsch will be assisted by Franz Schiemer, who was the American's number two at Red Bull Salzburg.

Former Swansea City coach Cameron Toshack, the son of ex-Wales and Real Madrid manager John, also joins the coaching staff, while current under-23s head coach Mark Jackson will move up to first-team duties.