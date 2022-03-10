Match ends, Norwich City 1, Chelsea 3.
Chelsea beat bottom club Norwich as Mason Mount scored one and made another on the day his club's long-term future was thrown into uncertainty.
Travelling fans at Carrow Road chanted the name of Roman Abramovich hours after it was announced Chelsea's Russian owner had been sanctioned by the UK government.
On the pitch, Chelsea's players responded to one of the most dramatic days in the club's 117-year history by storming into a 2-0 lead inside the opening 15 minutes on their way to a fourth successive league win.
Trevoh Chalobah opened the scoring in the third minute after meeting Mason Mount's corner before Kai Havertz set up England's Mount for his eighth goal of the season.
Norwich were much better after half-time and Teemu Pukki gave his side hope from the penalty spot after Chalobah handled, but Havertz sealed the points with a late third for Chelsea.
While the win strengthened Chelsea's grip on third spot, Norwich are five points from safety with just 10 games left.
Business as usual on the pitch
While Chelsea's future off the pitch is precarious right now, it was pretty much business as usual on it.
Captain Cesar Azpilicueta spoke before the game about "this not being a normal day" while Tuchel talked about "a lot of noise" around the club.
Within hours of the announcement that Abramovich had been sanctioned, Chelsea' main shirt sponsors - mobile network provider Three - suspended their deal with the club.
Nevertheless, the Blues wore their usual kit with the sponsors logo as the timing of Three's suspension made it impossible to get a fresh kit with no logo to Norfolk.
There were 'Champions of Europe' banners in the away end although the Abramovich chants were greeted with some boos from the home fans.
Yet any concerns Tuchel might have had about the day's worrying off-field developments seeping onto the pitch were quickly dispelled as Chelsea raced into a 2-0 lead.
Chalobah got between Grant Hanley and Christoph Zimmermann to put the visitors ahead before Mount lashed home the second high into the roof of the net.
Andreas Christensen - out of contract at the end of the season and in a state of short-term limbo following today's announcement that Chelsea are unable to offer new deals - went close with a header.
Mateo Kovacic grazed the woodwork from 20 yards and Mount was denied a second goal by Tim Krul before Havertz sealed Chelsea's 10th Premier League away win with a fine 90th minute finish after a lay-off by N'Golo Kante.
More to follow
Line-ups
Norwich
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Krul
- 2Aarons
- 6ZimmermannSubstituted forRuppat 45'minutes
- 5Hanley
- 15Kabak
- 21Williams
- 20Lees-Melou
- 16NormannSubstituted forRashicaat 45'minutes
- 23McLean
- 24SargentSubstituted forRoweat 84'minutes
- 22Pukki
Substitutes
- 4Gibson
- 7Rupp
- 10Dowell
- 11Placheta
- 17Rashica
- 19Sørensen
- 28Gunn
- 30Giannoulis
- 46Rowe
Chelsea
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 16MendyBooked at 68mins
- 14ChalobahBooked at 80mins
- 6Thiago Silva
- 4Christensen
- 28AzpilicuetaSubstituted forLoftus-Cheekat 45'minutes
- 5Jorginho
- 8KovacicSubstituted forKantéat 85'minutes
- 17Saúl
- 19Mount
- 11WernerSubstituted forLukakuat 86'minutes
- 29Havertz
Substitutes
- 1Arrizabalaga
- 2Rüdiger
- 7Kanté
- 9Lukaku
- 12Loftus-Cheek
- 22Ziyech
- 23Kenedy
- 31Sarr
- 68Vale
- Referee:
- Martin Atkinson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away7
- Corners
- Home3
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Norwich City 1, Chelsea 3.
Post update
Hand ball by Jorginho (Chelsea).
Goal!
Goal! Norwich City 1, Chelsea 3. Kai Havertz (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by N'Golo Kanté.
Post update
Offside, Norwich City. Max Aarons tries a through ball, but Milot Rashica is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Grant Hanley.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ruben Loftus-Cheek.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Romelu Lukaku replaces Timo Werner.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. N'Golo Kanté replaces Mateo Kovacic.
Post update
Foul by Kai Havertz (Chelsea).
Post update
Ozan Kabak (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Jonathan Rowe replaces Joshua Sargent.
Post update
Attempt missed. Pierre Lees-Melou (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Post update
Offside, Norwich City. Brandon Williams tries a through ball, but Grant Hanley is caught offside.
Booking
Trevoh Chalobah (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Trevoh Chalobah (Chelsea).
Post update
Milot Rashica (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea).
Post update
Brandon Williams (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Mason Mount (Chelsea).
