Chelsea beat bottom club Norwich as Mason Mount scored one and made another on the day his club's long-term future was thrown into uncertainty.

Travelling fans at Carrow Road chanted the name of Roman Abramovich hours after it was announced Chelsea's Russian owner had been sanctioned by the UK government.

On the pitch, Chelsea's players responded to one of the most dramatic days in the club's 117-year history by storming into a 2-0 lead inside the opening 15 minutes on their way to a fourth successive league win.

Trevoh Chalobah opened the scoring in the third minute after meeting Mason Mount's corner before Kai Havertz set up England's Mount for his eighth goal of the season.

Norwich were much better after half-time and Teemu Pukki gave his side hope from the penalty spot after Chalobah handled, but Havertz sealed the points with a late third for Chelsea.

While the win strengthened Chelsea's grip on third spot, Norwich are five points from safety with just 10 games left.

Business as usual on the pitch

While Chelsea's future off the pitch is precarious right now, it was pretty much business as usual on it.

Captain Cesar Azpilicueta spoke before the game about "this not being a normal day" while Tuchel talked about "a lot of noise" around the club.

Within hours of the announcement that Abramovich had been sanctioned, Chelsea' main shirt sponsors - mobile network provider Three - suspended their deal with the club.

Nevertheless, the Blues wore their usual kit with the sponsors logo as the timing of Three's suspension made it impossible to get a fresh kit with no logo to Norfolk.

There were 'Champions of Europe' banners in the away end although the Abramovich chants were greeted with some boos from the home fans.

Yet any concerns Tuchel might have had about the day's worrying off-field developments seeping onto the pitch were quickly dispelled as Chelsea raced into a 2-0 lead.

Chalobah got between Grant Hanley and Christoph Zimmermann to put the visitors ahead before Mount lashed home the second high into the roof of the net.

Andreas Christensen - out of contract at the end of the season and in a state of short-term limbo following today's announcement that Chelsea are unable to offer new deals - went close with a header.

Mateo Kovacic grazed the woodwork from 20 yards and Mount was denied a second goal by Tim Krul before Havertz sealed Chelsea's 10th Premier League away win with a fine 90th minute finish after a lay-off by N'Golo Kante.

Chelsea Chelsea Chelsea Norwich City Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Krul Average rating 5.49 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 2 Player name Aarons Average rating 5.30 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Zimmermann Average rating 5.04 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Hanley Average rating 5.25 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 15 Player name Kabak Average rating 4.88 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 21 Player name Williams Average rating 5.30 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 20 Player name Lees-Melou Average rating 4.90 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 16 Player name Normann Average rating 5.05 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 23 Player name McLean Average rating 5.17 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 24 Player name Sargent Average rating 5.06 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Pukki Average rating 5.56 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 7 Player name Rupp Average rating 5.53 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name Rashica Average rating 5.84 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 46 Player name Rowe Average rating 5.88 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Chelsea Starting XI Avg Squad number 16 Player name Mendy Average rating 6.90 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 14 Player name Chalobah Average rating 6.97 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Thiago Silva Average rating 7.19 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name Christensen Average rating 6.53 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 28 Player name Azpilicueta Average rating 6.72 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Jorginho Average rating 6.41 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Kovacic Average rating 6.76 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name Saúl Average rating 6.38 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Mount Average rating 7.68 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name Werner Average rating 6.62 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 29 Player name Havertz Average rating 7.45 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 7 Player name Kanté Average rating 7.51 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 9 Player name Lukaku Average rating 6.26 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 12 Player name Loftus-Cheek Average rating 5.85 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Live Text Line-ups Norwich Formation 5-3-2 1 Krul 2 Aarons 6 Zimmermann 5 Hanley 15 Kabak 21 Williams 20 Lees-Melou 16 Normann 23 McLean 24 Sargent 22 Pukki 1 Krul

2 Aarons

6 Zimmermann Substituted for Rupp at 45' minutes

5 Hanley

15 Kabak

21 Williams

20 Lees-Melou

16 Normann Substituted for Rashica at 45' minutes

23 McLean

24 Sargent Substituted for Rowe at 84' minutes

22 Pukki Substitutes 4 Gibson

7 Rupp

10 Dowell

11 Placheta

17 Rashica

19 Sørensen

28 Gunn

30 Giannoulis

46 Rowe Chelsea Formation 3-4-2-1 16 Mendy 14 Chalobah 6 Thiago Silva 4 Christensen 28 Azpilicueta 5 Jorginho 8 Kovacic 17 Saúl 19 Mount 11 Werner 29 Havertz 16 Mendy Booked at 68mins

14 Chalobah Booked at 80mins

6 Thiago Silva

4 Christensen

28 Azpilicueta Substituted for Loftus-Cheek at 45' minutes

5 Jorginho

8 Kovacic Substituted for Kanté at 85' minutes

17 Saúl

19 Mount

11 Werner Substituted for Lukaku at 86' minutes

29 Havertz Substitutes 1 Arrizabalaga

2 Rüdiger

7 Kanté

9 Lukaku

12 Loftus-Cheek

22 Ziyech

23 Kenedy

31 Sarr

68 Vale Referee: Martin Atkinson Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Norwich City 1, Chelsea 3. Full Time Second Half ends, Norwich City 1, Chelsea 3. Post update Hand ball by Jorginho (Chelsea). goal Goal! Goal! Norwich City 1, Chelsea 3. Kai Havertz (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by N'Golo Kanté. Post update Offside, Norwich City. Max Aarons tries a through ball, but Milot Rashica is caught offside. Post update Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Grant Hanley. Post update Attempt blocked. Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ruben Loftus-Cheek. Substitution Substitution, Chelsea. Romelu Lukaku replaces Timo Werner. Substitution Substitution, Chelsea. N'Golo Kanté replaces Mateo Kovacic. Post update Foul by Kai Havertz (Chelsea). Post update Ozan Kabak (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the left wing. Substitution Substitution, Norwich City. Jonathan Rowe replaces Joshua Sargent. Post update Attempt missed. Pierre Lees-Melou (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Post update Offside, Norwich City. Brandon Williams tries a through ball, but Grant Hanley is caught offside. Booking Trevoh Chalobah (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Foul by Trevoh Chalobah (Chelsea). Post update Milot Rashica (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Foul by Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea). Post update Brandon Williams (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Mason Mount (Chelsea). Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward