Premier League
NorwichNorwich City1ChelseaChelsea3

Norwich City 1-3 Chelsea: Blues strengthen their grip on third spot

By Neil JohnstonBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Chelsea's Saul Niguez challenges for the ball with Norwich City's Grant Hanley in the Premier League
Chelsea have won 10 games away from home in the Premier League

Chelsea beat bottom club Norwich as Mason Mount scored one and made another on the day his club's long-term future was thrown into uncertainty.

Travelling fans at Carrow Road chanted the name of Roman Abramovich hours after it was announced Chelsea's Russian owner had been sanctioned by the UK government.

On the pitch, Chelsea's players responded to one of the most dramatic days in the club's 117-year history by storming into a 2-0 lead inside the opening 15 minutes on their way to a fourth successive league win.

Trevoh Chalobah opened the scoring in the third minute after meeting Mason Mount's corner before Kai Havertz set up England's Mount for his eighth goal of the season.

Norwich were much better after half-time and Teemu Pukki gave his side hope from the penalty spot after Chalobah handled, but Havertz sealed the points with a late third for Chelsea.

While the win strengthened Chelsea's grip on third spot, Norwich are five points from safety with just 10 games left.

Business as usual on the pitch

While Chelsea's future off the pitch is precarious right now, it was pretty much business as usual on it.

Captain Cesar Azpilicueta spoke before the game about "this not being a normal day" while Tuchel talked about "a lot of noise" around the club.

Within hours of the announcement that Abramovich had been sanctioned, Chelsea' main shirt sponsors - mobile network provider Three - suspended their deal with the club.

Nevertheless, the Blues wore their usual kit with the sponsors logo as the timing of Three's suspension made it impossible to get a fresh kit with no logo to Norfolk.

There were 'Champions of Europe' banners in the away end although the Abramovich chants were greeted with some boos from the home fans.

Yet any concerns Tuchel might have had about the day's worrying off-field developments seeping onto the pitch were quickly dispelled as Chelsea raced into a 2-0 lead.

Chalobah got between Grant Hanley and Christoph Zimmermann to put the visitors ahead before Mount lashed home the second high into the roof of the net.

Andreas Christensen - out of contract at the end of the season and in a state of short-term limbo following today's announcement that Chelsea are unable to offer new deals - went close with a header.

Mateo Kovacic grazed the woodwork from 20 yards and Mount was denied a second goal by Tim Krul before Havertz sealed Chelsea's 10th Premier League away win with a fine 90th minute finish after a lay-off by N'Golo Kante.

More to follow

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Norwich City

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameKrul
    Average rating

    5.49

  2. Squad number2Player nameAarons
    Average rating

    5.30

  3. Squad number6Player nameZimmermann
    Average rating

    5.04

  4. Squad number5Player nameHanley
    Average rating

    5.25

  5. Squad number15Player nameKabak
    Average rating

    4.88

  6. Squad number21Player nameWilliams
    Average rating

    5.30

  7. Squad number20Player nameLees-Melou
    Average rating

    4.90

  8. Squad number16Player nameNormann
    Average rating

    5.05

  9. Squad number23Player nameMcLean
    Average rating

    5.17

  10. Squad number24Player nameSargent
    Average rating

    5.06

  11. Squad number22Player namePukki
    Average rating

    5.56

Substitutes

  1. Squad number7Player nameRupp
    Average rating

    5.53

  2. Squad number17Player nameRashica
    Average rating

    5.84

  3. Squad number46Player nameRowe
    Average rating

    5.88

Chelsea

Starting XI

  1. Squad number16Player nameMendy
    Average rating

    6.90

  2. Squad number14Player nameChalobah
    Average rating

    6.97

  3. Squad number6Player nameThiago Silva
    Average rating

    7.19

  4. Squad number4Player nameChristensen
    Average rating

    6.53

  5. Squad number28Player nameAzpilicueta
    Average rating

    6.72

  6. Squad number5Player nameJorginho
    Average rating

    6.41

  7. Squad number8Player nameKovacic
    Average rating

    6.76

  8. Squad number17Player nameSaúl
    Average rating

    6.38

  9. Squad number19Player nameMount
    Average rating

    7.68

  10. Squad number11Player nameWerner
    Average rating

    6.62

  11. Squad number29Player nameHavertz
    Average rating

    7.45

Substitutes

  1. Squad number7Player nameKanté
    Average rating

    7.51

  2. Squad number9Player nameLukaku
    Average rating

    6.26

  3. Squad number12Player nameLoftus-Cheek
    Average rating

    5.85

Line-ups

Norwich

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Krul
  • 2Aarons
  • 6ZimmermannSubstituted forRuppat 45'minutes
  • 5Hanley
  • 15Kabak
  • 21Williams
  • 20Lees-Melou
  • 16NormannSubstituted forRashicaat 45'minutes
  • 23McLean
  • 24SargentSubstituted forRoweat 84'minutes
  • 22Pukki

Substitutes

  • 4Gibson
  • 7Rupp
  • 10Dowell
  • 11Placheta
  • 17Rashica
  • 19Sørensen
  • 28Gunn
  • 30Giannoulis
  • 46Rowe

Chelsea

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 16MendyBooked at 68mins
  • 14ChalobahBooked at 80mins
  • 6Thiago Silva
  • 4Christensen
  • 28AzpilicuetaSubstituted forLoftus-Cheekat 45'minutes
  • 5Jorginho
  • 8KovacicSubstituted forKantéat 85'minutes
  • 17Saúl
  • 19Mount
  • 11WernerSubstituted forLukakuat 86'minutes
  • 29Havertz

Substitutes

  • 1Arrizabalaga
  • 2Rüdiger
  • 7Kanté
  • 9Lukaku
  • 12Loftus-Cheek
  • 22Ziyech
  • 23Kenedy
  • 31Sarr
  • 68Vale
Referee:
Martin Atkinson

Match Stats

Home TeamNorwichAway TeamChelsea
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home8
Away15
Shots on Target
Home3
Away7
Corners
Home3
Away8
Fouls
Home8
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Norwich City 1, Chelsea 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Norwich City 1, Chelsea 3.

  3. Post update

    Hand ball by Jorginho (Chelsea).

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Norwich City 1, Chelsea 3. Kai Havertz (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by N'Golo Kanté.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Norwich City. Max Aarons tries a through ball, but Milot Rashica is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Grant Hanley.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea. Romelu Lukaku replaces Timo Werner.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea. N'Golo Kanté replaces Mateo Kovacic.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Kai Havertz (Chelsea).

  11. Post update

    Ozan Kabak (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Norwich City. Jonathan Rowe replaces Joshua Sargent.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Pierre Lees-Melou (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  14. Post update

    Offside, Norwich City. Brandon Williams tries a through ball, but Grant Hanley is caught offside.

  15. Booking

    Trevoh Chalobah (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Trevoh Chalobah (Chelsea).

  17. Post update

    Milot Rashica (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea).

  19. Post update

    Brandon Williams (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Mason Mount (Chelsea).

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City28223368185069
2Liverpool27196271205163
3Chelsea27168356193756
4Arsenal25153741291248
5Man Utd2813874538747
6West Ham28136946351145
7Tottenham2614394032845
8Wolves28134112823543
9Aston Villa27113134037336
10Southampton2881193543-835
11Crystal Palace2871293938133
12Leicester2596104043-333
13Brighton2771282632-633
14Newcastle27710103247-1531
15Brentford2876153045-1527
16Leeds2858152964-3523
17Everton2564152846-1822
18Burnley26312112236-1421
19Watford2854192754-2719
20Norwich2845191761-4417
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport