Norwich City v Chelsea

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel says his side "have what it takes" to rejoin the title race

Norwich City have Lukas Rupp available after fatigue and Max Aarons has overcome a minor injury, but Billy Gilmour is ineligible to face his parent club.

Andrew Omobamidele and Adam Idah are both long-term absentees.

Reece James is a major fitness doubt for Chelsea.

The full-back, who recently returned from a lengthy spell out with a hamstring injury, needs assessment on muscular problems in his other leg.

Norwich City are winless in 18 meetings in all competitions since a 3-0 Premier League victory at Carrow Road in December 1994.

Chelsea are unbeaten in 13 league matches against Norwich, winning the last five - including by 7-0 last October.

Norwich can lose six consecutive matches in all competitions for the first time this season.

They have 17 points after 27 games. The fewest points a team has had at this stage of a Premier League campaign and avoided relegation is 18 by West Brom (2004-05), Portsmouth (2005-06) and Leicester City (2014-15).

The Canaries have only scored nine Premier League home goals this season, the fewest in the division.

Teemu Pukki has scored five of those goals for Norwich at Carrow Road.

Chelsea won eight of their past nine matches in all competitions, with the exception being a penalty shootout defeat versus Liverpool in the League Cup final.

They can equal their longest Premier League winning streak of four games under Thomas Tuchel.

The Blues have kept eight away clean sheets this season, a league high and equal to their final total in 2020-21.

Mason Mount has scored in each of his last three league appearances against Norwich, amassing five goals in those games.

