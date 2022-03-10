Match ends, West Ham United Women 1, Chelsea Women 4.
On a tumultuous day for Chelsea, they cruised to a commanding win over West Ham and closed the gap on league leaders Arsenal to five points.
Manager Emma Hayes spoke of a "difficult day" after Roman Abramovich's attempt to sell the club was halted by government sanctions.
Pernille Harder scored twice with Niamh Charles and Sam Kerr also on target.
Dagny Brynjarsdottir's second-half goal for West Ham was not enough to trouble the champions.
Before the match, Hayes said that she hoped her players would be able to "switch off" for 90 minutes and forget about what has undoubtedly been a tough day for the London club.
Chelsea were all over West Ham from the first whistle and Harder's 14th goal of the season came after 20 minutes to reward the Blues' pressure.
Charles' long-range shot took a wicked deflection off West Ham captain Gilly Flaherty just three minutes later before Ji's sublime floated ball into the box was nodded home by Harder.
West Ham had their chances - Katerina Svitkova should have scored from a header while West Ham's top goalscorer Claudia Walker also came close - but the damage had already been done.
Kerr silenced West Ham's hopes of a comeback with a clinical right-footed finish, Chelsea's only shot on target in the second half, after Brynjarsdottir had pulled one back for West Ham just after the break.
The victory takes the Blues, who were beaten in the Continental Cup final by Manchester City, to within five points of Arsenal with two games in hand and ends West Ham's 10-game unbeaten run at home.
Line-ups
West Ham Women
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Arnold
- 15Parker
- 5Flaherty
- 23Cissoko
- 12Longhurst
- 14Hasegawa
- 32Brynjarsdóttir
- 10SvitkováSubstituted forJoelat 76'minutes
- 2WyneSubstituted forEvansat 57'minutes
- 13YallopSubstituted forFilisat 76'minutes
- 9WalkerSubstituted forLeonat 57'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Stringer
- 7Evans
- 8Snerle
- 17Filis
- 18Leat
- 19Leon
- 20Joel
- 24Cairns
- 33Houssein
Chelsea Women
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Musovic
- 21Charles
- 4Bright
- 3Nouwen
- 7Carter
- 23HarderSubstituted forJamesat 79'minutes
- 5Ingle
- 10JiSubstituted forReitenat 67'minutes
- 25AnderssonSubstituted forAbdullinaat 76'minutes
- 9EnglandSubstituted forSpenceat 67'minutes
- 20Kerr
Substitutes
- 11Reiten
- 18Mjelde
- 19James
- 24Spence
- 27Abdullina
- 30Berger
- Referee:
- Carl Brook
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, West Ham United Women 1, Chelsea Women 4.
Foul by Drew Spence (Chelsea Women).
Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sophie Ingle (Chelsea Women).
Yui Hasegawa (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Yui Hasegawa (West Ham United Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lucy Parker.
Attempt saved. Lois Kathleen Joel (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Sophie Ingle (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Adriana Leon (West Ham United Women).
Foul by Lauren James (Chelsea Women).
Post update
Yui Hasegawa (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Lois Kathleen Joel (West Ham United Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Lisa Evans with a cross.
Substitution, Chelsea Women. Lauren James replaces Pernille Harder because of an injury.
Substitution, Chelsea Women. Alsu Abdullina replaces Jonna Andersson.
Substitution, West Ham United Women. Lois Kathleen Joel replaces Katerina Svitková.
Substitution, West Ham United Women. Melisa Filis replaces Tameka Yallop.
Foul by Drew Spence (Chelsea Women).
Post update
Hawa Cissoko (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Adriana Leon (West Ham United Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucy Parker.