West Ham WomenWest Ham United Women1Chelsea WomenChelsea Women4

West Ham 1-4 Chelsea: Blues close in on leaders Arsenal with win

By Jess AndersonBBC Sport

Niamh Charles scores Chelsea's second goal against West Ham
Chelsea are unbeaten in every WSL meeting against West Ham, having won seven and drawn one

On a tumultuous day for Chelsea, they cruised to a commanding win over West Ham and closed the gap on league leaders Arsenal to five points.

Manager Emma Hayes spoke of a "difficult day" after Roman Abramovich's attempt to sell the club was halted by government sanctions.

Pernille Harder scored twice with Niamh Charles and Sam Kerr also on target.

Dagny Brynjarsdottir's second-half goal for West Ham was not enough to trouble the champions.

Before the match, Hayes said that she hoped her players would be able to "switch off" for 90 minutes and forget about what has undoubtedly been a tough day for the London club.

Chelsea were all over West Ham from the first whistle and Harder's 14th goal of the season came after 20 minutes to reward the Blues' pressure.

Charles' long-range shot took a wicked deflection off West Ham captain Gilly Flaherty just three minutes later before Ji's sublime floated ball into the box was nodded home by Harder.

West Ham had their chances - Katerina Svitkova should have scored from a header while West Ham's top goalscorer Claudia Walker also came close - but the damage had already been done.

Kerr silenced West Ham's hopes of a comeback with a clinical right-footed finish, Chelsea's only shot on target in the second half, after Brynjarsdottir had pulled one back for West Ham just after the break.

The victory takes the Blues, who were beaten in the Continental Cup final by Manchester City, to within five points of Arsenal with two games in hand and ends West Ham's 10-game unbeaten run at home.

Line-ups

West Ham Women

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Arnold
  • 15Parker
  • 5Flaherty
  • 23Cissoko
  • 12Longhurst
  • 14Hasegawa
  • 32Brynjarsdóttir
  • 10SvitkováSubstituted forJoelat 76'minutes
  • 2WyneSubstituted forEvansat 57'minutes
  • 13YallopSubstituted forFilisat 76'minutes
  • 9WalkerSubstituted forLeonat 57'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Stringer
  • 7Evans
  • 8Snerle
  • 17Filis
  • 18Leat
  • 19Leon
  • 20Joel
  • 24Cairns
  • 33Houssein

Chelsea Women

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Musovic
  • 21Charles
  • 4Bright
  • 3Nouwen
  • 7Carter
  • 23HarderSubstituted forJamesat 79'minutes
  • 5Ingle
  • 10JiSubstituted forReitenat 67'minutes
  • 25AnderssonSubstituted forAbdullinaat 76'minutes
  • 9EnglandSubstituted forSpenceat 67'minutes
  • 20Kerr

Substitutes

  • 11Reiten
  • 18Mjelde
  • 19James
  • 24Spence
  • 27Abdullina
  • 30Berger
Referee:
Carl Brook

Match Stats

Home TeamWest Ham WomenAway TeamChelsea Women
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home12
Away13
Shots on Target
Home6
Away6
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home3
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, West Ham United Women 1, Chelsea Women 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, West Ham United Women 1, Chelsea Women 4.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Drew Spence (Chelsea Women).

  4. Post update

    Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Sophie Ingle (Chelsea Women).

  6. Post update

    Yui Hasegawa (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Yui Hasegawa (West Ham United Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lucy Parker.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lois Kathleen Joel (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  9. Post update

    Sophie Ingle (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Adriana Leon (West Ham United Women).

  11. Post update

    Foul by Lauren James (Chelsea Women).

  12. Post update

    Yui Hasegawa (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lois Kathleen Joel (West Ham United Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Lisa Evans with a cross.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea Women. Lauren James replaces Pernille Harder because of an injury.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea Women. Alsu Abdullina replaces Jonna Andersson.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United Women. Lois Kathleen Joel replaces Katerina Svitková.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United Women. Melisa Filis replaces Tameka Yallop.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Drew Spence (Chelsea Women).

  19. Post update

    Hawa Cissoko (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Adriana Leon (West Ham United Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucy Parker.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women16114142103237
2Chelsea Women1410223472732
3Man Utd Women1584332151728
4Tottenham Women158431911828
5Man City Women1472530201023
6Reading Women157261823-523
7Brighton Women167181823-522
8West Ham Women155551922-320
9Aston Villa Women1651101130-1916
10Everton Women144281123-1214
11Leicester City Women1640121231-1912
12B'ham City Women1611141142-314
View full The FA Women's Super League table

