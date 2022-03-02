French Coupe de France
NantesNantes2MonacoMonaco2
Nantes win 4-2 on penalties

Nantes 2-2 Monaco (4-2 pens): Hosts set up French Cup final with Nice

Nantes fans ran onto the pitch to celebrate their penalty shootout win
Nantes will face Nice in the French Cup final after beating Monaco on penalties in the semis.

Guillermo Maripan gave Monaco the lead but Djibril Sidibe scored an own goal to level the scores.

Samuel Moutoussamy put the hosts ahead before Myron Boadu levelled to send the game to penalties.

Moses Simon netted the decisive kick after Wissam Ben Yedder and Aurelien Tchouameni missed their efforts for Monaco.

Nantes, who last won the cup in 2000, will play Nice at the Stade de France on 8 May.

Nice, who knocked out Paris St-Germain in an earlier round, beat fourth-tier Versailles 2-0 on Tuesday.

This will be the first French Cup final without PSG since 2014. They won six of the past seven finals.

Line-ups

Nantes

Formation 5-3-2

  • 16Descamps
  • 12AppiahSubstituted forCorchiaat 85'minutes
  • 21Castelletto
  • 3Girotto
  • 4Pallois
  • 29Merlin
  • 10Blas
  • 18Moutoussamy
  • 5Chirivella
  • 23Kolo Muani
  • 27Simon

Substitutes

  • 1Lafont
  • 6Pereira De Sa
  • 7Coulibaly
  • 8Cyprien
  • 14Traoré
  • 24Corchia
  • 26Bukari
  • 32Achi
  • 33Sylla

Monaco

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 16Nübel
  • 19Sidibé
  • 6Disasi
  • 3Maripán
  • 12Caio HenriqueSubstituted forJakobsat 86'minutes
  • 8Tchouaméni
  • 2de Oliveira Campos
  • 22FofanaSubstituted forMatazoat 86'minutes
  • 37DiopSubstituted forBoaduat 72'minutes
  • 7Gelson MartinsSubstituted forVollandat 73'minutes
  • 10Ben Yedder

Substitutes

  • 9Boadu
  • 14Jakobs
  • 26Aguilar
  • 30Mannone
  • 31Volland
  • 34Matsima
  • 35Akliouche
  • 36Matazo
  • 38Okou
Referee:
Benoît Bastien

Match Stats

Home TeamNantesAway TeamMonaco
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home14
Away12
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away6
Fouls
Home13
Away11

