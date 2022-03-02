Nantes will face Nice in the French Cup final after beating Monaco on penalties in the semis.
Guillermo Maripan gave Monaco the lead but Djibril Sidibe scored an own goal to level the scores.
Samuel Moutoussamy put the hosts ahead before Myron Boadu levelled to send the game to penalties.
Moses Simon netted the decisive kick after Wissam Ben Yedder and Aurelien Tchouameni missed their efforts for Monaco.
Nantes, who last won the cup in 2000, will play Nice at the Stade de France on 8 May.
Nice, who knocked out Paris St-Germain in an earlier round, beat fourth-tier Versailles 2-0 on Tuesday.
This will be the first French Cup final without PSG since 2014. They won six of the past seven finals.
Line-ups
Nantes
Formation 5-3-2
- 16Descamps
- 12AppiahSubstituted forCorchiaat 85'minutes
- 21Castelletto
- 3Girotto
- 4Pallois
- 29Merlin
- 10Blas
- 18Moutoussamy
- 5Chirivella
- 23Kolo Muani
- 27Simon
Substitutes
- 1Lafont
- 6Pereira De Sa
- 7Coulibaly
- 8Cyprien
- 14Traoré
- 24Corchia
- 26Bukari
- 32Achi
- 33Sylla
Monaco
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 16Nübel
- 19Sidibé
- 6Disasi
- 3Maripán
- 12Caio HenriqueSubstituted forJakobsat 86'minutes
- 8Tchouaméni
- 2de Oliveira Campos
- 22FofanaSubstituted forMatazoat 86'minutes
- 37DiopSubstituted forBoaduat 72'minutes
- 7Gelson MartinsSubstituted forVollandat 73'minutes
- 10Ben Yedder
Substitutes
- 9Boadu
- 14Jakobs
- 26Aguilar
- 30Mannone
- 31Volland
- 34Matsima
- 35Akliouche
- 36Matazo
- 38Okou
- Referee:
- Benoît Bastien
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away11