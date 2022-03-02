Scottish Women's Premier League 1
Glasgow CityGlasgow City10Aberdeen WomenAberdeen Women1

Glasgow City 10-1 Aberdeen Women: Champions return to top of SWPL 1

Glasgow City returned to the top of SWPL 1 after they hammered Aberdeen 10-1 at Petershill Park.

The champions fell behind to Francesca Ogilvie's goal after four minutes, but after that they were ruthless.

Tyler Dodds hit the net four times, Kerry Beattie scored a hat-trick, with Priscilla Chinchilla grabbing a double alongside a Jenna Clark goal.

City lead by one point, albeit second-place Rangers still have two games in hand over Eileen Gleeson's side.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers1615106275546
2Glasgow City18143153104345
3Celtic18123354153939
4Hibernian167272216623
5Aberdeen Women166282533-820
6Spartans183871742-2517
7Motherwell1752102047-2717
8Partick Thistle Women164482143-2216
9Hearts1841131443-2913
10Hamilton Academical Women171214941-325
