Glasgow City returned to the top of SWPL 1 after they hammered Aberdeen 10-1 at Petershill Park.

The champions fell behind to Francesca Ogilvie's goal after four minutes, but after that they were ruthless.

Tyler Dodds hit the net four times, Kerry Beattie scored a hat-trick, with Priscilla Chinchilla grabbing a double alongside a Jenna Clark goal.

City lead by one point, albeit second-place Rangers still have two games in hand over Eileen Gleeson's side.