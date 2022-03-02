Last updated on .From the section Irish

Maxwell joins from champions Glentoran

Cliftonville have signed Northern Ireland internationals Danielle Maxwell and Abbie Magee ahead of the new Women's Premiership season.

The Reds have also recruited Fermanagh GAA goalkeeper Shauna Murphy as they look to dethrone Glentoran.

Forward Maxwell joins from the champions while the versatile defender Magee arrives after leaving Linfield.

Murphy, meanwhile, has won an All-Ireland Junior Ladies Football title with the Erne County.

Maxwell, 19, and Magee, 21, were both recently involved in Northern Ireland's three-game training camp in Marbella.

Cliftonville, who narrowly missed out on last season's title after losing a thrilling decider to Glentoran, open the new campaign with a trip to Sion Swifts on 20 April.