Neither Vitaliy Mykolenko nor Ukraine team-mate Oleksandr Zinchenko of Manchester City played in the clubs' recent meeting

Defender Vitaliy Mykolenko is in the right frame of mind to start Everton's FA Cup tie against Boreham Wood after the Russian invasion of his native Ukraine, boss Frank Lampard says.

Mykolenko will start Thursday's match.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin remains out injured, while January signings Dele Alli, Donny van de Beek and Anwar El Ghazi are cup-tied.

Boreham Wood hope captain Mark Ricketts and Kane Smith will be available to play some part after injury.

Defender Jamal Fyfield is less likely to feature after a hamstring injury.

Lampard said: "Mykolenko will play. That was a decision I made regardless of the outside situation - purely on a football decision.

"Of course, you have to be very aware of the life decision for him.

"We'll see about any kind of gesture but the fact is he's starting the game."

Mykolenko left his native Ukraine in January when he signed for Everton from Dynamo Kyiv.

Lampard said: "It feels like the training and potential of playing is a relief. We're giving him all the support and I'm sure he feels that from our end.

"He's also a new player here. There are so many things that have happened to him - he's a young man coming over here, moving to a new country, different city, different football club and he's now having to contend with all of this.

"He has all of our support."