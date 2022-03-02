Last updated on .From the section Football

The men's Russian national team is among those set to be axed from Fifa 22

Video game developer EA Sports is to remove the Russian national team and all Russian clubs from Fifa 22.

It follows the suspension of all Russian national teams and clubs from all competitions by Fifa and Uefa after the country's invasion of Ukraine.

EA Sports said it "stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian people" and "calls for peace and an end to the invasion".

"We're also actively evaluating related changes to other areas of our games," a statement added.

"We will keep our communities up to date on any actions taken, and thank players for their patience as we work through these updates."

It is the second time since the release of Fifa 22 that an original feature of the game has been removed, after Mason Greenwood was also axed following his arrest earlier this year.

The Manchester United forward was removed from active squads and suspended from appearing in Fifa Ultimate Team packs and Ultimate Draft.