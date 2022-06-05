The final Premier League relegation place was settled on the final day of the season - with Burnley going down

The domestic football season in England and Scotland is complete.

BBC Sport outlines who went up, who dropped down and who qualified for Europe, taking in the major leagues in both countries.

Recent confirmed promotions, relegations, titles & qualifications

Premier League

Manchester City came from 2-0 down to beat Aston Villa 3-2 on the final day - ensuring they finished one point above Liverpool

Manchester City clinched the title on the final day of the season by beating Aston Villa 3-2 and will be joined in the Champions League group stage by Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham.

Liverpool's victories in the FA Cup final and the Carabao Cup final mean that the European places from those competitions revert to the league.

Fifth-placed Arsenal and sixth-placed Manchester United qualify for the Europa League group stage, while seventh-placed West Ham United earn a place in the Europa Conference League play-off round.

The bottom three teams are relegated to the Championship. Norwich City's relegation was confirmed on 30 April after they lost 2-0 at Aston Villa, while Watford joined them on 7 May after they lost 1-0 at Crystal Palace. Burnley became the final team relegated after they lost 2-1 to Newcastle on the last day of the season.

Championship

Fulham lifted the Championship trophy on the night they broke the 100-goal mark

Fulham clinched promotion to the Premier League on 19 April with a 3-0 win over Preston, and won the title with a game to spare on 2 May by beating Luton 7-0. Runners-up Bournemouth made sure of the second automatic promotion place on 3 May with a 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest - who were themselves promoted on 29 May after beating Huddersfield 1-0 in the play-off final.

The bottom three teams are relegated to League One. Derby County's relegation was confirmed on 18 April after a 1-0 defeat at QPR, while Barnsley joined them four days later after a 2-0 loss at Huddersfield. Peterborough United became the third relegated club after losing 1-0 at home to Nottingham Forest on 23 April.

League One

Champions Wigan were not sure of promotion until the final day of the season

Wigan Athletic clinched promotion to the Championship and won the League One title by beating Shrewsbury 3-0 on the final day of the season, while Rotherham United made sure of the second automatic promotion place by winning 3-0 at Gillingham on the same day. Sunderland won the play-off final on 21 May, beating Wycombe 2-0.

The bottom four teams are relegated to League Two. Crewe Alexandra were the first EFL club to be relegated on 9 April when they lost 2-0 to fellow strugglers Doncaster. Relegation was not confirmed for the other three clubs until the final day of the season as Doncaster Rovers drew 1-1 at Oxford, AFC Wimbledon lost 4-3 to Accrington, and Gillingham lost 3-0 to Rotherham.

League Two

Forest Green clinched the title with a draw on the final day of the season after rivals Exeter were beaten

Forest Green Rovers booked their place in League One with a 0-0 draw at Bristol Rovers on 23 April, while Exeter City were promoted three days later after beating Barrow 2-1. Forest Green made sure of the title by drawing 2-2 at Mansfield on the final day of the season - when Bristol Rovers clinched the third and final automatic promotion place with a sensational 7-0 win over Scunthorpe. Port Vale were promoted after beating Mansfield 3-0 in the play-off final on 28 May.

The bottom two teams will be relegated to the National League. Scunthorpe United were relegated on 15 April when they lost 3-0 at Leyton Orient while Oldham Athletic joined them after losing 2-1 to Salford on 23 April in a game that was completed behind closed doors after initially being abandoned following a pitch invasion by Latics fans.

National League

Stockport clinched a return to the EFL - after 11 years away - in front of their own fans on the final day of the season

Champions Stockport County were automatically promoted to League Two after beating Halifax 2-0 on the final day of the season. In the play-off final on 5 June, Grimsby Townbeat Solihull Moors 2-1 after extra time to secure the second promotion place.

The bottom three teams are relegated to National League North or South. Bottom club Dover Athletic, deducted 12 points for failing to complete their 2020-21 fixtures, were the first club from England's major leagues to be relegated after a 2-0 defeat by Yeovil on 19 March. They were joined by Weymouth on 26 April after they lost 6-1 to Wrexham, and King's Lynn Town on 30 April after a 3-3 draw with Eastleigh.

The champions and play-off winners of the North and South divisions are promoted to the National League, restoring it to 24 clubs. Maidstone United clinched the South title on 30 April, with Gateshead making sure of the North title on 2 May. York City and Dorking Wanderers won the North and South play-off finals on 21 May.

Scottish Premiership

Celtic made sure of the Premiership title with a game to spare

Champions Celtic, who clinched the title on 11 May by drawing 1-1 at Dundee United, will enter the Champions League at the group stage (following Russian clubs' ban from Uefa's 2022-23 competitions).

Runners-up Rangers will enter the Champions League at the third qualifying round. Because Rangers also won the Scottish Cup, third-placed Hearts will enter the Europa League at the play-off round.

Fourth-placed Dundee United will enter the Europa Conference League at the third qualifying round, after fifth-placed Motherwell enter at the second qualifying round.

Bottom club Dundee's relegation to the Scottish Championship was confirmed on 11 May after St Johnstone's 1-0 win over Aberdeen - but 11th-placed St Johnstone remain in the Premiership after beating Championship side Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the play-off final.

Scottish Championship

Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes clinched the title with one game to spare

Kilmarnock were promoted to the Scottish Premiership as champions after beating nearest rivals Arbroath 2-1 on 22 April. They are the only side promoted after Inverness Caledonian Thistle lost to Premiership side St Johnstone in the play-off final.

Bottom club Queen of the South were relegated to Scottish League One on 23 April. Ninth-placed Dunfermline Athletic were relegated on 7 May after losing their play-off semi-final against League One side Queen's Park.

Scottish League One

Cove Rangers only entered the SPFL in 2019 from the Highland League

Cove Rangers were promoted to the Scottish Championship as League One champions on 23 April after beating Dumbarton 1-0, while Queen's Park earned the second promotion place after defeating Airdrieonians in the play-off final.

Bottom club East Fife were relegated to Scottish League Two on 16 April after losing 3-1 to Falkirk. Ninth-placed Dumbarton were relegated on 7 May after losing their play-off semi-final to League Two side Edinburgh City.

Scottish League Two

Kelty were the first team in Scotland or England's top leagues to clinch promotion

Champions Kelty Hearts clinched automatic promotion to Scottish League One with a 1-0 win over Stenhousemuir on 26 March, while Edinburgh City were promoted on 13 May after overcoming Annan Athletic in the play-off final.

Cowdenbeath were relegated to the Lowland League on 14 May after losing a play-off to Lowland champions Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic, who will replace them in League Two in 2022-23.