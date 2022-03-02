Last updated on .From the section Football

Farke was sacked by Norwich after winning their first Premier League game of the 2021-22 season against Brentford

Former Norwich City manager Daniel Farke has left Russian Premier League side Krasnodar without taking charge of a match.

The German joined the club in January and had signed a deal until the summer of 2024.

He was set to manage his first game last weekend against Lokomotiv Moscow.

But, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, operations at Krasnodar airport were suspended and the fixture was postponed.

A statement on the club's Twitter feed said: "Krasnodar and Daniel Farke terminated the contract by mutual agreement - together with the German coach, his assistants Edmund Riemer, Chris Domogalla and Christopher John leave the club."

Farke told German magazine Kicker: external-link "The current political development and the associated request from our children, wives, families and friends to come home and the loss of all sporting perspectives have now led to this well-considered decision.

"It is very difficult for us, because we were received very warmly from day one. We formed a great community with different nationalities in a very short time, who wanted to pursue sporting goals together - with joy and fun. Unfortunately, the serious side of life has now caught up with us."

His decision to leave Krasnodar follows the resignation of fellow German Markus Gisdol as manager of Lokomotiv Moscow on Tuesday.

Farke was dismissed by the Canaries in November 2021 after more than four years in charge, after a poor start to their Premier League return left them bottom of the table with five points from 11 games.

He had led Norwich to promotion from the Championship twice since 2017 and was succeeded by Dean Smith.