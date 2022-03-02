Last updated on .From the section Bournemouth

Jaidon Anthony (left) and Jordan Zemura have both been regulars in the Bournemouth side this season

Bournemouth have extended the contracts of winger Jaidon Anthony and left-back Jordan Zemura.

The club have taken up their option to extend the deals of the players, both 22, until the summer of 2023.

The pair have broken into the Cherries' side this season, with Anthony scoring seven goals in 33 appearances and Zemura netting three times in 25 games.

Christian Saydee, 19, and Zeno Ibsen Rossi, 21, have also signed new deals until June 2023 and June 2024.

Saydee is currently on loan with Burton Albion and Rossi is at Scottish Premiership side Dundee.

"We have a proud track record of developing young players at this club and the progress being made by these four demonstrates the pathway that exists from our age groups into the first team," Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake told the club website.

"It's been great to see Christian and Zeno involved with their loan clubs since January, and we hope Jaidon and Jordan can continue to play key roles as we push for promotion for the rest of this season."