Last updated on .From the section Wigan

Charlie Wyke (right) was in attendance to support his team-mates in their home game against Gillingham in January

Wigan Athletic striker Charlie Wyke has returned to training and is hopeful of being fully fit for pre-season after suffering a cardiac arrest in November.

The 29-year-old collapsed during a training session and was in hospital for over a week.

Wyke is now due to undergo a planned medical procedure that will keep him out for the rest of this campaign.

"I am in a good place both mentally and physically and I'm really positive about what the future holds," he said. external-link

"As part of my testing, I have been back training with the lads in recent weeks while being monitored by the club's medical staff and an independent cardiologist, Dr Rob Cooper.

"I've felt really good and have rebuilt a lot of my physical strength, which has been reassuring.

"In the next couple of weeks I will undergo a planned medical procedure which requires a period of rest before I can restart training towards full fitness again.

"This does effectively rule out a return to playing this season, though it keeps me on target to hit my goal of being fully fit to start pre-season with the squad."

He cited the example of Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen as an "inspiration".

The former Tottenham midfielder suffered a cardiac arrest while playing for his nation against Finland in Euro 2020 last June and made his return to competitive action for Brentford against Newcastle on Saturday, 259 days later.

"Like everyone, I was delighted and inspired to see Christian Eriksen return to play for Brentford in the Premier League this weekend, eight months on from his collapse at the Euros," Wyke added.