Wycombe striker Sam Vokes was in the right place to clear a Cambridge effort off the line and preserve a clean sheet

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth believes their unpredictability will stand them in good stead as the race for League One play-off places hots up.

The Chairboys ended a run of seven games without a win by defeating Cambridge United 3-0 on Tuesday.

They are seventh, one point outside the top six, with 11 games to go.

"We've got different ways of playing. Scouts can watch and try and work out what we're going to do," Ainsworth told BBC Three Counties Radio.

"We know we can score, it's keeping them out that was important. I went to a (back) four (against Cambridge), we got to the top of the league at the end of January with three at the back, we've got different ways of playing.

"Being unpredictable is a really big strength and we are certainly that at the moment."

Ainsworth insisted that during the seven-game winless run, there were only two in which they were second best - but they had conceded 11 goals in their three previous matches.

"The saying is 'you're only as good as your last game', I think that's a load of rubbish - 'you're only as good as your next game' is what I say and we're going to stick to that," he said.

"I had faith and our owners had faith in me, they've been nothing but supportive through this little run, and to get the W back on the form guide is a big moment for us."

Wycombe are hoping to bounce back at the first attempt, having been relegated from the Championship last season.

"For the last six, seven, eight years we've been total underdogs, we've got some good players in the side now and we need to play to their strengths," Ainsworth added.

"Still we've got the way we do things, the energy, the pressing, the absolute physical side that we pride ourselves on so much, but there are touches of real quality now you can see in the games."

Wycombe travel to Crewe on Saturday before a home game against leaders Rotherham United the following weekend.