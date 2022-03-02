Last updated on .From the section Wales

Noel Mooney joined the FAW in 2021 from Uefa, where he was head of strategic development.

Football Association of Wales (FAW) chief executive Noel Mooney says Fifa made a mistake in not banning Russia from all international football sooner.

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military invasion of neighbouring Ukraine last week.

Initially Fifa did not issue a ban, a decision it reversed, by which time Wales had announced they would refuse to play any games against Russia.

"It wasn't a good look, their initial decision," Mooney told BBC Walescast.

Wales, along with England, Poland, the Czech Republic and Sweden, were among the first countries to refuse to play games against Russia.

That decision was made when Fifa had told Russia to complete their upcoming games in neutral territory under the name the Football Union of Russia without their flag and anthem.

Russian football clubs and national teams have subsequently been suspended from all competitions by Fifa and Uefa.

Fifa's original decision drew upon the approach of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) who punished Russia for state sponsored doping with a partial Olympic ban - of its anthems, flags and official team name - but still allowed the country's athletes to compete.

Mooney says he was dismayed when he saw how Fifa initially intended to handle the situation.

"Fifa's [initial] decision was to follow the old IOC concept," Mooney said.

"When I saw that news on my phone I said, 'My lord'.

"When the IOC [came up with those ideas] that was to do with anti-doping, this is completely different, this is acts of terror, it is way beyond the pale.

"When I saw that decision from Fifa I thought it would not hold up at all and at the FAW we have to make our own decisions, we've got our own social conscience.

"When Fifa's statement came out we knew that wouldn't cut the mustard and quickly would be seen as unacceptable.

"Thankfully they did quickly reverse that, but it wasn't a good look, their initial decision."

Football clubs across the United Kingdom have shown messages of solidarity with Ukraine in the last week

Mooney said the FAW held talks over the weekend but were unanimous in their view that they needed to take a stance against the actions of Russia.

"It has been a difficult few days as the football community get our heads around what we can do to respond to this appalling and disgusting behaviour by Russia," he said.

"On Friday we had a meeting about our need to respond due to the escalation and by Sunday it was clear we had to do something.

"There is always a personal side to this, at the FAW we are just people who love football and want to do the right thing for Wales, but also we have a conscience.

"We wanted to move on this and the board were unanimous. Our slogan is Together Stronger and our feeling is we can't face a Russian team at any level until they get their act together and start behaving like a normal country.

"I am sorry for the people within the Russian FA, but the state itself is carrying out acts of terror. We will not face Russia until they sort out this mess they have created.

"We made our decision on Sunday night and European football came to a similar decision the next day."

Wales could face a World Cup play-off match against Ukraine in March, although Mooney admits there is a possibility some play-off games will not be played as scheduled.

Scotland will host Ukraine in the play-off semi-final for the 2022 World Cup, while Wales have been drawn at home to Austria.

If Ukraine and Wales win their matches, they will face each other in Cardiff in a final for a spot in Qatar.

The semi-finals and finals, both played over one leg, will take place over the course of five days from 24-29 March.

"We have spoken to Fifa and Uefa about the play-offs," Mooney added. "Scotland are giving Ukraine all the support they can. Will the games go ahead?

"As it stands they are going ahead. That could change. We are trying to deal with the situation hour by hour and day by day."