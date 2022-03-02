Last updated on .From the section Charlton

Charlton have lost their last five League One matches under Johnnie Jackson

Under-pressure Charlton Athletic manager Johnnie Jackson is "part of the club's long-term plan", owner Thomas Sandgaard says.

Jackson, 39, was named boss in December after serving as caretaker manager when Nigel Adkins was sacked in October.

The Addicks, 16th in League One, have lost their past five matches and are eight points above the drop zone.

"Johnnie is a Charlton man with all his heart and always has been," the US-based Dane told BBC Radio London.

Sandgaard added: "He and I work really well together, which goes a long way.

"This is a club we're building for the long term and Johnnie is obviously a very important part of that."

When pressed if Jackson would be at the club at the start of next season, he said: "We're not even talking about that, we've been talking about recruitment for next year.

"Of course he's part of the long-term plan."

Thomas Sandgaard became Charlton owner in 2020

Jackson played 279 times for the Addicks, scoring 55 goals, in an eight-year spell at The Valley.

He returned to the club as caretaker manager when Lee Bowyer resigned in March 2021.

Nigel Adkins then took over on a permanent basis but Jackson stepped in again when Adkins left.

The club's 2-0 loss at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday capped a miserable February.

Sandgaard, who bought the south London club in 2020, added: "He's [Jackson] basically one-and-a-half years [contract length], with the option of the club extending it for another year.

"He's ours for the next two-and-a-half years if we decide to keep him, put it that way.

"Of course, based on past experiences and how things sometimes go in English football, there are various triggers in the contract, so if it goes really poorly, it won't cost too much to part ways with our manager."

Sandgaard said he "loved" being part of the club and his aim for next season was to push for automatic promotion to the Championship.

The club is currently running a campaign to "fill The Valley" - despite the club's league position - which, he says, will form the foundation of future revenue.