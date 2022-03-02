Oldham Athletic and Bradford City fined by FA after fracas in League Two game
Last updated on .From the section League Two
Oldham Athletic and Bradford City have been fined £1,000 apiece after failing to ensure players behaved appropriately in the Latics' 2-0 home win last month.
The incident, which saw City's Paudie O'Connor sent-off for clashing with Hallam Hope, saw players from both sides come together in the aftermath.
Both clubs accepted the standard penalty for a breach of FA rule E20.1.
Under the terms set by the law, players did not behave in an orderly fashion, and/or refrain from being provocative.
O'Connor later had his appeal against the red card for wrongful dismissal upheld by an independent tribunal hearing.