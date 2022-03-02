Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

Kevin Nisbet's season is over after a foul by Celtic defender Carl Starfelt injured caused knee ligament damage

Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet will miss the rest of the season - including Scotland's World Cup play-off with Ukraine - after damaging knee ligaments in Sunday's draw with Celtic.

Nisbet went off in the first half after being fouled by Carl Starfelt and later left Easter Road on crutches.

He will see a specialist to discover the full extent of the injury.

The forward, 24, has nine goals for Hibs this season and his 10 Scotland caps all came last year.

"This is a setback, but I have my head around it already," said Nisbet.

"I will stay focused and positive as I aim to get back into action for Hibs and Scotland quickly.

"I think Hibs fans were starting to see the best of me again, but this injury will just make me more determined to become an even better player, as I'm not the type to retreat into a corner and hope for the best."