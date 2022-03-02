Last updated on .From the section Hearts

Alan Anderson, right, served Hearts with distinction

Hearts are mourning the death of former captain Alan Anderson, one of the club's "finest-ever servants".

Defender Anderson, who has died at the age of 82, made 475 appearances for the Tynecastle side, scoring 31 goals, in a 13-year spell from 1964.

The lifelong Hearts fan was a Scottish Cup runner-up in 1968 and part of the team that missed out on the title on goal average three years earlier.

Anderson played seven times for Scotland on a summer tour in 1967.

But he had to wait more than half a century to officially receive a cap external-link after the Scottish FA upgraded some fixtures to full international status.

Having begun his career at Falkirk, Anderson played for Millwall and Scunthorpe United before making his name at Tynecastle.

Club historian David Speed said: "On and off the field, he represented Hearts with distinction and when Alan was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018, the emotion in the Gorgie Suite was tangible.

"He might have been brought up in the streets of Leith, a short distance from Hibernian's ground, but his heart was always maroon.

"The heartfelt sympathy of everyone connected with Heart of Midlothian is extended to his wife, Annette, and his family for their great loss."