Derby County are eight points from safety in the Championship having been deducted 21 points

A "lack of progress" naming a preferred bidder or providing proof of funding for the rest of the season is "threatening the very future of Derby County", according to the EFL.

The Championship side have been in administration since September.

Administrators Quantuma have said they hope to name a preferred bidder for the Rams "shortly".

They say they are "considering bids for the club, following deadlines set for offers at the end of last week".

However, the English Football League remains "deeply concerned" at the lack of "substantial progress" having originally asked for clarification by the beginning of February before agreeing to defer the deadline for a month to give Quantuma more time to search for new owners.

An EFL statement said: "Despite requesting an update almost 48 hours ago, there has been no communication from the administrators with correspondence and calls from the EFL going unanswered.

"As a result, the EFL still has no further information on the preferred bidder status or evidence of funding until the end of the season and has advised the administrators that the lack of progress on these two critical issues, amongst others, is threatening the very future of Derby County Football Club."

In December, Derby manager Wayne Rooney said he hoped the preferred bidder would be confirmed "by Christmas".

But it did not happen as the administrators sought to deal with compensation claims against the club from Middlesbrough and Wycombe Wanderers.

Last month, Derby and Middlesbrough said they had reached a "resolution" over the claim brought against the Rams by their fellow Championship side after former owner Mel Morris reached a personal "accord" with Boro counterpart Steve Gibson.

"Further requests for clarity from prospective purchasers have been sought and we hope to be able to name the preferred bidder shortly," a statement from the administrators said.

"We are aware that everyone connected to the club wants to see its future resolved as soon as possible. Our duty is to ensure we secure the best long-term outcome for Derby County."