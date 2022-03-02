Last updated on .From the section Derby

Derby County are eight points from safety in the Championship having been deducted 21 points

Derby County's administrators hope to name a preferred bidder for the Championship club "shortly".

Quantuma have been looking for new owners since the Rams were placed into administration last September.

The English Football League is seeking an "urgent" update about funding for the rest of the season.

The administrators say they are "currently considering bids for the club, following deadlines set for offers at the end of last week".

Their statement continued: "Further requests for clarity from prospective purchasers have been sought and we hope to be able to name the preferred bidder shortly.

"We are aware that everyone connected to the club wants to see its future resolved as soon as possible. Our duty is to ensure we secure the best long-term outcome for Derby County."

In December, Derby manager Wayne Rooney said he hoped the preferred bidder would be confirmed "by Christmas".

But it did not happen as the administrators sought to deal with compensation claims against the club from Middlesbrough and Wycombe Wanderers.

Last month, Derby and Middlesbrough said they had reached a "resolution" over the claim brought against the Rams by their fellow Championship side after former owner Mel Morris reached a personal "accord" with Boro counterpart Steve Gibson.

However, the EFL is still waiting to hear that the club has the funding to complete the season.

It originally asked for clarification by the beginning of February, but agreed to defer the deadline for a month to give Quantuma more time to search for new owners.