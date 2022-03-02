Peterborough United boss Grant McCann has challenged his team to carry the level of performance against Manchester City into their relegation fight.

Posh are bottom of the Championship, eight points from safety

But they held the Premier League leaders at bay for an hour in the FA Cup fifth round before going down 2-0.

"That gives them a benchmark now that they can't drop below," head coach McCann, who was only appointed last week, told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

"We have to try and make sure we take that confidence into the next 13 league games. It was a really good performance, everyone who started the game, all the lads who came on made an impact as well.

"It was important we utilised the group, given the fact that we play on Friday. It's an amazing game for the fans, the fans were outstanding, and an amazing game for the city, but our focus is the league."

Peterborough have managed only one point from their past seven Championship games and McCann took over for a second spell in charge following the resignation of Darren Ferguson.

They face a tough away fixture at third-placed Huddersfield Town on Friday.

McCann had the chance to spend a few moments with City's multi-trophy winning boss Pep Guardiola following Tuesday's tie.

"I asked him what was his plan to play against us and just listening to the way he speaks was interesting - he asked what was our plan to play against him, and he was properly listening," the Northern Irishman said.

"It was unbelievable just to talk to him. He's such a humble guy, down to earth, and I was pleased to get 10 minutes with him at the end.

"It was amazing to come up against him and his team. There's been some serious money spent at that football club and they have some serious, serious talent.

"They (Peterborough players) can definitely be proud and take that performance home with them as long as it doesn't last too long and we crack on to the next one."