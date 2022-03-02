Last updated on .From the section Derby

Derby would be 16th in the table but for points deductions

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney claimed "no-one wants us in the Championship next season" following his side's 1-0 defeat at Cardiff City.

The former England striker was critical about the refereeing in south Wales.

The Rams stay 23rd in the table, eight points from safety, after the loss.

"Are decisions being made against us because of the situation we are in? I need to ask that question because that's what it feels like," Rooney told BBC Radio Derby.

Having had 21 points deducted this season for going into administration and past financial rule breaches, the Rams have lost their last three Championship fixtures and four of the last five to again leave them facing the prospect of relegation.

Their future remains uncertain as administrators Quantuma have yet to satisfy the English Football League about funding for the rest of the season, or name a preferred bidder to take over the club.

"Referee decisions I felt all game were not good enough. Fourth official - a lack of respect in how he speaks to you," said Rooney.

"No-one wants us in the Championship next season. That's been clear all season. We've had our punishment, but ultimately, I think, the real punishment is going to League One.

"We've exceeded a lot of people's expectations and it's caused issues."

Rooney said his players were disappointed and frustrated at some of the decisions that went against them or were not given.

"I need to ask questions because they deserve a bit more protection than they are getting," he continued.

"Football's a cruel game. We had complete control and the future for this club on the pitch is bright if we can keep the players, if we can keep moving forward and progressing. Off the pitch is a different matter.

"But we are showing a real maturity, a real style and identity of football which is hard for teams to play against, and to come to Cardiff and really dominate the game is a big thing."

Derby next face a crucial home game on Saturday against Barnsley, the team immediately above them in the table.

"It's not over. It's a difficult task now, but we'll keep working and trying to put in performances and pick up points," Rooney added.