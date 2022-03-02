Last updated on .From the section Portsmouth

Recco Hackett-Fairchild made his Porstmouth debut on the opening day of the season

Portsmouth winger Recco Hackett-Fairchild could miss the rest of the season after rupturing knee ligaments.

The 24-year-old was hurt in Pompey's 3-3 draw with Fleetwood Town.

"He took a bang to his knee on Saturday just after half time and carried on playing with it," Pompey manager Danny Cowley told BBC Radio Solent.

"It looks like he's ruptured his lateral ligament which means that he's not going to be available for the foreseeable future."

Having joined Portsmouth in January 2020 from Bromley, the attacker has had a breakout season at Fratton Park, scoring four times in 34 appearances in all competitions this season.

"We'll speak to the specialist and they'll make a call on it," added Cowley after his side's 3-2 win over Oxford United.

"But it's a rupture so they tend to need surgery, but time will tell."