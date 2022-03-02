Last updated on .From the section Everton

Everton have suspended their commercial sponsorship arrangements with Russian companies owned by Alisher Usmanov following the invasion of Ukraine.

Russian billionaire Usmanov has had his assets frozen by the European Union.

Usmanov-owned USM Holdings, which has Everton owner Farhad Moshiri as its chairman, sponsors the training ground.

Usmanov also has an exclusive naming-rights option on Everton's new stadium which is due to open for the start of the 2024-25 Premier League season.

Megafon is owned by USM and sponsors Everton women's shirts. external-link The multi-year deal was agreed in October 2020, while Yota, part of the Megafon group, is on the sleeve of the shirt.

"Everyone at Everton remains shocked and saddened by the appalling events unfolding in Ukraine," a club statement said.

"This tragic situation must end as soon as possible, and any further loss of life must be avoided.

"The players, coaching staff and everyone working at Everton is providing full support to our [Ukrainian] player Vitalii Mykolenko and his family and will continue to do so.

"The club can confirm that it has suspended with immediate effect all commercial sponsorship arrangements with the Russian companies USM, Megafon and Yota."

More to follow.