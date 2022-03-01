Last updated on .From the section European Football

Nice are currently third in Ligue 1, 16 points behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain

Nice are into the French Cup final after ending the fairy-tale run of fourth-tier Versailles in a one-sided semi-final at the Allianz Riviera.

The Ligue 1 side dominated the game and missed a host of chances.

But second-half goals from Amine Gouiri and Kasper Dolberg settled the tie to give Nice their first French Cup final appearance in 25 years.

Nantes host Monaco in Wednesday's second semi-final with the final at the Stade de France on 8 May.

Nice were last in the final in 1997, when they beat En Avant Guingamp on penalties to take the trophy. They were also twice winners in the 1950s.

Versailles are top of the table in France's fourth tier and won six ties on their way to the semi-final, but Nice were the first Ligue 1 side they had faced.

They follow in the footsteps of other famous French Cup runs by lower-league sides, including third-tier Les Herbiers' run to meet Paris St-Germain in the final in 2018, and fourth-tier Calais finishing runners-up to Nantes in 2000.