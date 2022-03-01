AC Milan and Inter Milan played out a dull goalless draw in the Coppa Italia semi-final first leg.
AC Milan had the better chances with Theo Hernandez scuffing wide and Samir Handanovic denying Rafael Leao.
The second leg - also at the San Siro, home of both teams - is on Wednesday, 20 April.
Before the game, a message from Milan and Ukraine legend Andriy Shevchenko on the big screen pleaded for an end to the war in his homeland.
"Italian friends, please make your voices heard... Ukrainians want peace because peace has no borders," he said to applause from the whole stadium.
Both Milan rivals are also competing for the Serie A title, with the top three - including leaders Napoli - only separated by two points.
Juventus and Fiorentina play in the other semi-final.
Line-ups
AC Milan
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 16Maignan
- 25FlorenziSubstituted forCalabriaat 84'minutes
- 23Tomori
- 13RomagnoliSubstituted forKaluluat 26'minutes
- 19Hernández
- 4Bennacer
- 79Kessié
- 56SaelemaekersSubstituted forMessiasat 67'minutes
- 33KrunicSubstituted forDíazat 67'minutes
- 17da Conceição LeãoSubstituted forRebicat 67'minutes
- 9Giroud
Substitutes
- 1Tatarusanu
- 2Calabria
- 5Ballo-Touré
- 10Díaz
- 12Rebic
- 20Kalulu
- 22Lazetic
- 27Maldini
- 30Messias
- 41Bakayoko
- 46Gabbia
- 83Mirante
Inter Milan
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Handanovic
- 37Skriniar
- 6de Vrij
- 95Bastoni
- 2DumfriesSubstituted forDarmianat 88'minutes
- 23BarellaSubstituted forVidalat 65'minutes
- 77BrozovicBooked at 33mins
- 20Calhanoglu
- 14PerisicSubstituted forGosensat 88'minutes
- 9DzekoSubstituted forCorreaat 80'minutes
- 10MartínezBooked at 58minsSubstituted forSánchezat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Gagliardini
- 7Sánchez
- 8Vecino
- 13Ranocchia
- 18Gosens
- 19Correa
- 22Vidal
- 32Dimarco
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 36Darmian
- 88Caicedo
- 97Radu
- Referee:
- Maurizio Mariani
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away15