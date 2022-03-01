Italian Coppa Italia - 1st Leg
AC MilanAC Milan0Inter MilanInter Milan0

AC Milan 0-0 Inter Milan: Rivals draw in Coppa Italia semi-final first leg

Action from Milan v Inter
Inter Milan are now winless in five games, while AC Milan have not won in their past three

AC Milan and Inter Milan played out a dull goalless draw in the Coppa Italia semi-final first leg.

AC Milan had the better chances with Theo Hernandez scuffing wide and Samir Handanovic denying Rafael Leao.

The second leg - also at the San Siro, home of both teams - is on Wednesday, 20 April.

Before the game, a message from Milan and Ukraine legend Andriy Shevchenko on the big screen pleaded for an end to the war in his homeland.

"Italian friends, please make your voices heard... Ukrainians want peace because peace has no borders," he said to applause from the whole stadium.

Both Milan rivals are also competing for the Serie A title, with the top three - including leaders Napoli - only separated by two points.

Juventus and Fiorentina play in the other semi-final.

Line-ups

AC Milan

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 16Maignan
  • 25FlorenziSubstituted forCalabriaat 84'minutes
  • 23Tomori
  • 13RomagnoliSubstituted forKaluluat 26'minutes
  • 19Hernández
  • 4Bennacer
  • 79Kessié
  • 56SaelemaekersSubstituted forMessiasat 67'minutes
  • 33KrunicSubstituted forDíazat 67'minutes
  • 17da Conceição LeãoSubstituted forRebicat 67'minutes
  • 9Giroud

Substitutes

  • 1Tatarusanu
  • 2Calabria
  • 5Ballo-Touré
  • 10Díaz
  • 12Rebic
  • 20Kalulu
  • 22Lazetic
  • 27Maldini
  • 30Messias
  • 41Bakayoko
  • 46Gabbia
  • 83Mirante

Inter Milan

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Handanovic
  • 37Skriniar
  • 6de Vrij
  • 95Bastoni
  • 2DumfriesSubstituted forDarmianat 88'minutes
  • 23BarellaSubstituted forVidalat 65'minutes
  • 77BrozovicBooked at 33mins
  • 20Calhanoglu
  • 14PerisicSubstituted forGosensat 88'minutes
  • 9DzekoSubstituted forCorreaat 80'minutes
  • 10MartínezBooked at 58minsSubstituted forSánchezat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Gagliardini
  • 7Sánchez
  • 8Vecino
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 18Gosens
  • 19Correa
  • 22Vidal
  • 32Dimarco
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 36Darmian
  • 88Caicedo
  • 97Radu
Referee:
Maurizio Mariani

Match Stats

Home TeamAC MilanAway TeamInter Milan
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home13
Away7
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home11
Away15

