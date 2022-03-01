Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Cardiff City manager Steve Morison won 20 caps for Wales during his playing career

Cardiff City manager Steve Morison has been given a new contract which will see him take charge of the Championship club until the end of next season.

Morison was given the contract extension following the Bluebirds' 1-0 win against Derby County.

Cardiff have won four of their last eight games and moved 16 points clear of the Championship relegation zone.

The former Wales international had initially been appointed Cardiff boss until the end of the 2021-22 season.

The Bluebirds have won eight Championship games from 21 since Morison took charge, as well as reaching the fourth round of the FA Cup.

"I've been very pleased with the way Steve has improved our style of play and has helped get the best out of our younger and more established players," said Cardiff City owner Vincent Tan.

"Steve deserves this opportunity following the hard work that he has put into driving the players forward on and off the field.

"I am confident that he is the right person to build a competitive squad over the summer months and I look forward to our continued, honest and positive working relationship."

More to follow.