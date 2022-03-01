Last updated on .From the section Man City

Pep Guardiola confirms Oleksandr Zinchenko will play FA Cup against Peterborough

Manchester City's Ukraine defender Oleksandr Zinchenko has been handed the captain's armband for the FA Cup tie at Peterborough amid the conflict in his home country.

Fernandinho, who signed for City from Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk, was initially named captain.

The former Brazil midfielder then offered the armband to Zinchenko, 25, in a sign of solidarity and support.

City boss Pep Guardiola said Zinchenko was in the right frame of mind to play.

Both team captains held the Ukrainian flag on the pitch before kick-off in the fifth-round tie at Peterborough's Weston Homes Stadium.

A message on the big screen read "We Stand With Ukraine" while fans held up a banner which read 'Zinchenko: We Stand With You'.

The game is the first Zinchenko will have played in since his homeland was invaded by Russia - the 25-year-old was an unused substitute in City's win over Everton last Saturday.

Fans with a banner in support of Oleksandr Zinchenko before kick-off

Zinchenko joined an anti-war vigil outside Manchester's Central Library last week and was emotional as he embraced Everton's Ukraine international Vitaliy Mykolenko before City's game at Goodison Park.

On Monday, Zinchenko shared a statement on Instagram calling on governing bodies to ban Russia and its athletes from international competitions.